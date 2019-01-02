La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: Jan. 3

Police Blotter

Nov. 29

Theft, 5400 block La Jolla Blvd., 11:19 p.m.

Dec. 2

Commercial burglary, 5400 block La Jolla Blvd., 10 a.m.

Dec. 9

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1000 block Wall St., 3 p.m.

Dec. 12

Vehicle theft, 7500 block Draper Ave., 3 p.m.

Abuse/cruelty to elderly/dependent adult, great bodily injury likely (additional details were not available by deadline), 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, 7 p.m.

Dec. 13

Fraud, 7500 block Caminito Avola, noon

Fraud, 2700 block Caminito Prado, noon

Dec. 17

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1600 block Calle Leticia, 4 a.m.

Grand theft: Money/labor/property over $950, 900 block Turquoise St., noon

Dec. 18

Residential burglary, 8200 block Camino del Oro, 8:30 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 900 block Tourmaline St., 6 p.m.

Dec. 19

Petty theft: Theft of personal property/shoplift, 1200 block Agate St., 10 p.m.

Dec. 20

Vehicle break-in/theft, 100 block Coast Blvd., 6 a.m.

Petty theft: Theft of personal property/shoplift, 6400 block Caminito Aronimink, 12:55 p.m.

Residential burglary, 1800 block Viking Way, 2:50 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 2200 block Via Fresa, 7 p.m.

Dec. 21

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8500 block Nottingham Place, 2 a.m.

Petty theft: Theft of personal property/shoplift, 900 block Genter St., 8 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 300 block Via del Norte, 8:30 a.m.

Residential burglary, 1100 block Prospect St., 9:15 a.m.

Malicious mischief/misdemeanor vandalism, 5600 block Waverly Ave., 12:28 p.m.

Petty theft, 6900 block La Jolla Scenic Drive South, 4 p.m.

Dec. 22

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7400 block Hillside Drive, 1:25 a.m.

Malicious mischief/misdemeanor vandalism, 8800 block Cliffridge Ave., 3:30 a.m.

Malicious mischief/misdemeanor vandalism, 6700 block La Jolla Blvd., 9:51 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 600 block Loring St., 4:30 p.m.

Residential burglary, 1300 block Caminito Batea, 6:40 p.m.

Dec. 23

Vehicle theft, 6600 block Vista del Mar Ave., 4 p.m.

Dec. 26

Vehicle theft, 8500 block El Paseo Grande, 11 a.m.

— To report a non-emergency crime: Call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 9-1-1.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon