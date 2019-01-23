La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety news: Jan. 24

Police offer tips for theft prevention
Although the holiday shopping season has come and gone, vehicle break-ins continue in La Jolla (see Police Blotter below), so the Police Department has several suggestions to keep your car — and belongings — off thieves’ radar:
- Don’t leave valuables in the car. While that seems like common sense, but drivers/passengers leave items in plain sight every day. And those that do make their cars a target.
- If you must leave valuables in the car, place items out of sight before reaching your destination, as someone might be watching you put items under a seat or put something on top of them.
- Try to park in busy, well-lit and well-traveled areas, which are less likely to be hit by thieves
- Whenever possible, don’t leave any sign there might be valuables in the car, such as docking stations or connector cables.
- When shopping at multiple locations, lock your bags in the trunk before moving to the next destination.
Women injures eye in Mission Beach scooter crash
A 26-year-old woman suffered a serious facial injury Jan. 17 when she crashed while riding a scooter on the boardwalk in Mission Beach, police said.
The woman was apparently riding an electric scooter by pushing it with her foot when she crashed just before 3:10 p.m., according to Officer Robert Heims. She was riding south on Ocean Front Walk, the boardwalk, toward South Mission Beach.
“She stepped in a hole with water and fell,” Heims said in a statement. “She sustained serious injuries to her right eye.” Medics took the woman to a hospital for surgery on her damaged eye.
Police Blotter
Dec. 22, 2018
Minor in possession of alcohol, 700 block Pearl St., 9:12 p.m.
Jan. 6
Vehicle break-in/theft, 1100 block Turquoise St., 12:30 a.m.
Jan. 7
Grand theft, over $950, 300 block Rosemont St., 3:30 p.m.
Jan. 9
Vehicle theft, 1000 block Agate St., 1:30 a.m.
Vehicle theft, 400 block Belvedere St., 9 p.m.
Jan. 10
Commercial burglary, 6700 block La Jolla Blvd., 6:09 a.m.
Jan. 11
Grand theft, 5700 block La Jolla Blvd., 12:30 p.m.
Grand theft, 5700 block La Jolla Blvd., 2:30 p.m.
Jan. 12
Vehicle break-in/theft, 8300 block Cliffridge Ave., 1:30 p.m.
Vehicle break-in/theft, 4100 block Torrey Pines Road, 5 p.m.
Jan. 13
Malicious mischief, Misdemeanor vandalism, 400 block Bird Rock Ave., 2 p.m.
Open container in public park, 900 block Turquoise St., 2:01 p.m.
Battery (details not available by deadline), 7400 block La Jolla Blvd., 3:34 p.m.
Petty theft, 600 block Carla Way, 9 p.m.
Jan. 14
Petty theft, 1000 block Wall St., 11:05 a.m.
Petty theft, 700 block Turquoise St., 3:51 p.m.
Battery (details not available by deadline), 900 block Turquoise St., 7:44 p.m.
Theft, 1400 block Olivet Lane, 8 p.m.
Residential burglary, 6600 block Aranda Ave., 11:15 p.m.
Jan. 16
Transporting, selling narcotics, controlled substance, 10900 block North Torrey Pines Road, 5:30 p.m.
Vehicle theft, 5700 block Santa Fe St., 10 p.m.
Jan. 17
Vehicle theft, 8200 block Via Mallorca, 10:30 p.m.
Jan. 18
Residential burglary, 8500 block Ruette Monte Carlo, 5:45 p.m.
Jan. 20
Vehicle break-in/theft, 2300 block Amity St., 10:30 p.m.
Willful discharge of a firearm in grossly negligent manner (a person in a car was firing their weapon out the window, according to reports), 5600 block La Jolla Blvd., 11 p.m.
— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon