La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety news: Jan. 24

Police offer tips for theft prevention

Although the holiday shopping season has come and gone, vehicle break-ins continue in La Jolla (see Police Blotter below), so the Police Department has several suggestions to keep your car — and belongings — off thieves’ radar:

Don’t leave valuables in the car. While that seems like common sense, but drivers/passengers leave items in plain sight every day. And those that do make their cars a target.

If you must leave valuables in the car, place items out of sight before reaching your destination, as someone might be watching you put items under a seat or put something on top of them.

Try to park in busy, well-lit and well-traveled areas, which are less likely to be hit by thieves

Whenever possible, don’t leave any sign there might be valuables in the car, such as docking stations or connector cables.

When shopping at multiple locations, lock your bags in the trunk before moving to the next destination.

Women injures eye in Mission Beach scooter crash

A 26-year-old woman suffered a serious facial injury Jan. 17 when she crashed while riding a scooter on the boardwalk in Mission Beach, police said.

The woman was apparently riding an electric scooter by pushing it with her foot when she crashed just before 3:10 p.m., according to Officer Robert Heims. She was riding south on Ocean Front Walk, the boardwalk, toward South Mission Beach.

“She stepped in a hole with water and fell,” Heims said in a statement. “She sustained serious injuries to her right eye.” Medics took the woman to a hospital for surgery on her damaged eye.

Police Blotter

Dec. 22, 2018

Minor in possession of alcohol, 700 block Pearl St., 9:12 p.m.

Jan. 6

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1100 block Turquoise St., 12:30 a.m.

Jan. 7

Grand theft, over $950, 300 block Rosemont St., 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 9

Vehicle theft, 1000 block Agate St., 1:30 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 400 block Belvedere St., 9 p.m.

Jan. 10

Commercial burglary, 6700 block La Jolla Blvd., 6:09 a.m.

Jan. 11

Grand theft, 5700 block La Jolla Blvd., 12:30 p.m.

Grand theft, 5700 block La Jolla Blvd., 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 12

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8300 block Cliffridge Ave., 1:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 4100 block Torrey Pines Road, 5 p.m.

Jan. 13

Malicious mischief, Misdemeanor vandalism, 400 block Bird Rock Ave., 2 p.m.

Open container in public park, 900 block Turquoise St., 2:01 p.m.

Battery (details not available by deadline), 7400 block La Jolla Blvd., 3:34 p.m.

Petty theft, 600 block Carla Way, 9 p.m.

Jan. 14

Petty theft, 1000 block Wall St., 11:05 a.m.

Petty theft, 700 block Turquoise St., 3:51 p.m.

Battery (details not available by deadline), 900 block Turquoise St., 7:44 p.m.

Theft, 1400 block Olivet Lane, 8 p.m.

Residential burglary, 6600 block Aranda Ave., 11:15 p.m.

Jan. 16

Transporting, selling narcotics, controlled substance, 10900 block North Torrey Pines Road, 5:30 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 5700 block Santa Fe St., 10 p.m.

Jan. 17

Vehicle theft, 8200 block Via Mallorca, 10:30 p.m.

Jan. 18

Residential burglary, 8500 block Ruette Monte Carlo, 5:45 p.m.

Jan. 20

Vehicle break-in/theft, 2300 block Amity St., 10:30 p.m.

Willful discharge of a firearm in grossly negligent manner (a person in a car was firing their weapon out the window, according to reports), 5600 block La Jolla Blvd., 11 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon