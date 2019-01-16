La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: Jan. 17

Police Blotter

Dec. 26, 2018

Petty theft, 7800 block Avenida Kirhah, 3:35 p.m.

Dec. 30, 2018

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5000 block La Jolla Blvd., midnight

Vehicle break-in/theft, 2400 block Avenida de la Playa, 7:35 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 1200 block Silverado St., 5 p.m.

Jan. 1

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8500 block El Paseo Grande, 3:30 p.m.

Petty theft: Theft of personal property/shoplift, 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 9:35 p.m.

Jan. 2

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5300 block La Jolla Blvd., 9 a.m.

Grand theft, 7100 block Fay Ave., noon

Jan. 3

Petty theft, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:30 p.m.

Grand theft, 400 block Bird Rock Ave., midnight

Jan. 4

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8300 block El Paseo Grande, 1 p.m.

Attempted burglary (unspecified), 7400 block Olivetas Ave., 3:15 p.m.

Jan. 5

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1700 block Alta Vista Way, 6 p.m.

Jan. 6

Vehicle theft, 300 block Bonair St., 4 p.m.

Misdemeanor vandalism, 3300 block Caminito Vasto, 5 p.m.

Jan. 7

Under the influence of a controlled substance, 7400 block La Jolla Blvd., 12:15 a.m.

Jan. 8

Battery, police were called after a verbal argument between a dating couple, 5300 block La Jolla Blvd., 12:19 a.m.

Battery with serious injury (details not available by deadline), 900 block Opal St., 6 a.m.

Residential burglary, 3200 block Via Alicante, 12:30 a.m.

Assault, male suspect pushed the victim during a verbal dispute. The victim placed the suspect under citizen’s arrest, after which the suspect was cited for battery and released, 6900 block La Jolla Blvd., 5:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6400 block La Jolla Blvd., 6:15 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6600 block Electric Ave., 8 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6300 block La Jolla Blvd., 9 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6400 block Electric Ave., 11 p.m.

Jan. 9

Grand theft, 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 12:17 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8300 block Camino del Oro, 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 10

Vandalism ($400 or more), 2100 block Avenida de la Playa, 5:30 a.m.

Jan 11

Disorderly conduct, alcohol, 7500 block Girard Ave., 5:45 p.m.

Vandalism ($400 or more), 4900 block Cass St., 7:01 p.m.

Jan. 12

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8300 block Cliffridge Ave., 1:30 p.m.

