La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: Jan. 10

1960s Mustang stolen

The 1966 powder blue Mustang featured in La Jolla Light’s 2017 “One for the Road” series about classic cars has been stolen, owner Mark Anderson reports. He is offering a $1,000 reward for its return.

“I’ve had it for 40 years and I’m rather bummed that it was stolen,” he said. The car was taken from the 300 block of Bonair Street the night of Jan. 6. Those with information can reach Anderson at (858) 395-6741.

One injured in home blaze on Westbourne St.

One person was treated for minor burns to their hands following a fire that broke out Wednesday, Jan. 2 at a house on the 400 block of Westbourne Street.

According to San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson Monica Munoz, the fire was accidental and caused by someone smoking. Structure damage was estimated at $100,000 and the estimated damage to the contents was $50,000.

Two adults and one dog were displaced due to the fire. Crews were able to get the blaze under control within 15 minutes.

Smoke detected at nursing center

An odor of smoke inside La Jolla Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Torrey Pines Road (north of La Jolla Parkway) drew nearly a dozen fire rigs the night of Jan. 5.

Fire officials report no fire was found, no one was injured, and crews believe the smoke smell came from a short in some electrical wiring.

The fire alarm sounded about 8 p.m. and staff at the center were prepared to move about three dozen patients out of the affected wing to other rooms, but it wasn’t clear if that proved necessary.

Firefighters reported a light odor of smoke in one patient wing and the lobby. According to radio traffic, the facility had a brief power outage and the smoke occurred after power was restored. An electrician was called in to make repairs and fire crews left after an hour.

Electrical fire causes 5-hour power outage

An electrical fire started in the alley behind The Taco Stand restaurant at 621 Pearl St. around 1 p.m. Dec. 30, 2018. The fire was extinguished immediately, but power to The Taco Stand and its neighbors (China Chef and Mr. Moto Pizza) was out for around five hours, causing each restaurant to sustain sales and inventory losses, reportedly in the thousands of dollars.

SDG&E spokesperson Helen Gao said SDG&E is investigating what caused the outage, and are looking at “whether a third-party performing electrical work caused the outage.” — Corey Levitan

Carlton Gallery owner pleads not guilty in ivory sale

The owner of a La Jolla gallery and a salesman charged with illegally selling ivory art works valued at more than $1.3 million entered not guilty pleas through an attorney in San Diego Superior Court on Jan. 3.

Carlton Gallery owner Victor Hyman Cohen and salesperson Sheldon Miles Kupersmith are charged with a combined total of 12 misdemeanor counts of purchasing or selling ivory and 12 misdemeanor counts of importing, possessing or selling parts of an elephant. If convicted, they could face up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $40,000 on each of the ivory-related counts and six months in jail with a fine up to $5,000 on each elephant parts-related counts.

Cohen and Kupersmith did not appear in court. Defense attorney James Dicks, representing both men and Carlton Gallery, said prosecutors have made an offer to settle the case. The terms of the offer were not disclosed.

On May 1, agency officers working undercover bought one ivory sculpture from Kupersmith, who offered to sell three more pieces, said San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott.

Officers then got a search warrant for the gallery and a warehouse, turning up 338 artworks made with allegedly illegal elephant ivory or hippopotamus teeth.

Police Blotter

Dec. 7, 2018

Fraud, 1700 block Colgate Circle, noon

Dec. 9, 2018

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6600 block Tyrian St., 6 p.m.

Dec. 10, 2018

Grand theft, 7400 block Olivetas Ave., midnight

Fraud, 7200 block La Jolla Blvd., 8 a.m.

Dec. 14, 2018

Petty theft, 6400 block La Jolla Blvd., 8:50 a.m.

Dec. 17, 2018

Weapons, metal knuckles, 1100 block Coast Blvd., 10:55 p.m.

Dec. 18, 2018

DUI: Alcohol, 900 block Pearl St., 2:42 a.m.

Dec. 21, 2018

Residential burglary, 1700 block Colgate Circle, noon

Residential burglary, 100 block Coast Blvd., 8:54 p.m.

Petty theft, 1000 block Pearl St., 8 p.m.

Dec. 24, 2018

Vehicle theft, La Jolla Boulevard at Sea Ridge Drive, 11:45 a.m.

Dec. 26, 2018

Petty theft, 7800 block Fay Ave., 2 p.m.

Residential burglary, 300 block Kolmar St., 7 p.m.

Grand theft, over $950, 800 block Turquoise St., 9:20 p.m.

Dec. 27, 2018

Grand theft, 700 block Tourmaline St., 3 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 200 block Rosemont St., 8 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 700 block Prospect St., 3 p.m.

Vandalism, 5400 block La Jolla Blvd., 8:35 p.m.

Dec. 28, 2018

Vehicle break-in/theft, 300 block Bonair St., midnight

Petty theft, 7400 block La Jolla Blvd., 9:30 a.m.

Petty theft, 1000 block Wall St., 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 29, 2018

Vehicle theft, Genter St. at La Jolla Blvd., 6 p.m.

Dec. 30, 2018

Vehicle break-in/theft, 2400 block Avenida de la Playa, 7:35 a.m.

Disorderly conduct: Alcohol, 5400 block La Jolla Blvd., 7:50 a.m.

Petty theft, 5700 block Santa Fe St., 10 p.m.

Vandalism, 7400 block La Jolla Blvd., 10:25 p.m.

Dec. 31, 2018

Assault, 1000 block Pearl St., 5:20 a.m.

Vandalism, 7600 block Girard Ave., 7:51 p.m.

Jan. 1

Residential burglary, 1200 block Virginia Way, 10 a.m.

DUI: Alcohol and drugs, 5100 block Cass St., 6:32 p.m.

Jan. 2

Tamper with auto, 1300 block Bluebird Lane, 5:20 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7900 block Via Capri, 5:30 p.m.

Grand theft, 700 block Agate St., 10 p.m.

Jan. 4

Battery with injury, 400 block Coast Blvd., 9:20 a.m.

Petty theft, 1100 block Turquoise St., 10:05 p.m.