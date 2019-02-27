La Jolla Crime and Public Safety: Feb. 28 - Two cases of assault reported; Weekly list of incidents reported to San Diego Police

Two cases of assault reported in La Jolla

Police are reporting two unrelated cases of assault that have taken place in recent weeks: one in the UC San Diego area and the other near The Children’s School.

The first involved a male suspect attempting to stab paramedics with medical shears while being transported to a hospital at 2:21 p.m. on Feb. 15 on the 8200 block of Gilman Drive.

“During the struggle, the suspect spat on the paramedics and also attempted to bite them,” said San Diego Police communications officer Billy Hernandez. “Once at the hospital, the suspect also became physically uncooperative with officers and resisted arrest. He was booked into San Diego County Jail for assault, battery on emergency personal and resisting arrest.”

Three days later, at around 11 a.m. on the 2300 block of Torrey Pines Road, a victim was shoved for stopping traffic to help a car back out of a driveway.

Hernandez said: “The victim stopped traffic while the vehicle backed up. A driver of one of the (stopped) vehicles got inpatient and began cursing at the victim. The suspect approached the victim and pushed him, causing him to fall and injure his wrist. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arriving.”

Police Blotter

Feb. 11

Residential burglary, 7900 block Via Capri, noon

Feb. 13

Residential burglary, 7900 block Costebelle Way, 6:52 p.m.

Feb. 14

Residential burglary, 5200 block Ocean Breeze Court, 5 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 3200 block Caminito Eastbluff, 6 p.m.

Feb. 17

Misdemeanor vandalism, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 12:54 a.m.

Grand theft (over $950), 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 2 a.m.

Shoplifting, 7500 block Eads Ave., 8 p.m.

Vandalism (less than $400), 9300 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 8 p.m.

Feb. 18

Manufacture of controlled substances without license, 2000 block Avila Court, 10:14 p.m.

Feb. 20

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8500 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 11:30 a.m.

Fraud, 3300 block Via Alicante, 1 p.m.

Fraud, 700 block Sapphire Street, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 21

Vandalism ($400 or more) 7500 block Eads Ave., 1:37 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 5 p.m.

Feb. 22

Vandalism ($400 or more), 6000 block La Jolla Blvd., 8 p.m.

Feb. 23

Petty theft, 7100 block Eads Ave., 1:40 p.m.

Vandalism ($400 or more), 5400 block La Jolla Blvd., 11 p.m.

Feb. 24

Disorderly conduct: Alcohol, 1000 block Turquoise St., 3:18 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from San Diego Police Department reports