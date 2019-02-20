La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: Feb. 20

Lifeguards conduct two rescues

At the Feb. 13 La Jolla Shores Association meeting, San Diego Lifeguard Lt. Rich Stropky reported two storm-related rescues in recent weeks.

The first, around 8:30 a.m. Jan. 21 in front of The Marine Room restaurant, saw two boogie boarders wanting to ride the King Tides after they banked off the seawall, “not a good idea,” Stropky said.

He explained the two boarders seemed to be in distress, so a snorkeler swam out to help them and in turn, got stuck in the current. “The snorkeler really got into trouble. So we ended up rescuing him and he needed care at the beach and to be taken to the hospital. One of the boarders got out on his own, and we were able to rescue to the other,” Stropky said. “But everyone got out.”

The second rescue took place around 3 p.m. Feb. 2 near the Box Canyon cliffs, during what Stropky called a “flurry of rain” and rapidly moving water toward the ocean.

“An ‘adventure team’ hiking there got stuck, specifically two women,” he said. “They were on somewhat high ground … so we tried to get a helicopter for the rescue, but pilots couldn’t fly because of the conditions. So we were knocking on doors and ringing on gates in La Jolla Farms to see if we could access the backyard and throw ropes down to rescue those people.

“And that’s how we rescued one of them. The other slipped, fell into the water and was carried 40 yards down to the edge, where there was a 20-foot drop onto the beach into a pool of water. She almost drowned because the water was pushing down on her. But the lifeguards got it her out. It was a very eventful thing.”

Police Blotter

Jan. 22

Vehicle theft, 800 block Coast Blvd., 6 p.m.

Feb. 4

Threaten intent to terrorize, an unknown suspect called and texted the victim and threatened to cause harm to her and her family, in what police are considering credible threats, a reason was not disclosed, 300 block Mesa Way, 8 p.m.

Feb. 5

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5400 block Caminito Herminia, 5 p.m.

Feb. 6

Petty theft, 2200 block Torrey Pines Road, noon

Feb. 7

Fraud, 600 block Gravilla Place, noon

Violate civil rights by force or threat, 5500 block Bellevue Ave., 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 8

Fraud, 7900 block Herschel Ave., 10:21 a.m.

Grand theft, over $950, 5700 block Santa Fe St., 10 p.m.

Feb. 9

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1100 block Van Nuys St., 6:37 a.m.

Feb. 10

Sexual Battery, details not provided by deadline, 7400 block La Jolla Blvd., 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 12

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:09 p.m.

Petty theft, 5400 block La Jolla Blvd., 7 p.m.

Feb. 13

Vandalism (less than $400), 5700 block Dolphin Place, noon

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5500 block Beaumont Ave., 4:30 p.m.

