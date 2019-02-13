La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: Feb. 14

Road rage incident on Via Capri

A road rage incident on Via Capri led to a suspect taking a baseball bat to another person’s car around 5 p.m. on Feb. 4.

Police report the incident took place on the 7700 block, where the suspect struck the victim’s vehicle with a bat causing damage to the driver’s side door. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Hate-crime vandalism in Bird Rock and PB

San Diego Police and the Anti-Defamation League of San Diego (ADL) are looking into reports of hate-crime related vandalism in the Bird Rock area, after a La Jolla resident reported having a swastika carved into the hood of his car on the 5500 block of Bellevue Ave.

ADL Regional Director Tammy Gillies told La Jolla Light: “We’ve received several reports lately of spray-painted swastikas in Pacific Beach and Bird Rock, including the most recent report (with the carving into the car),” adding that the ADL monitors and tracks these incidents to assist branches of law enforcement across the county.

“A hate crime is one that targets someone based on their race, religion, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation or perception of these things and meant to send a message to the greater community. Because it was a swastika (spray painted and carved), it was not a threat to that one individual, it was meant to intimidate the entire community. And there is an enhanced penalty associated with that for if and when the person is caught.”

City pays $1M to man injured in Shores bike crash

A man who suffered serious injuries to his face, jaw and teeth in a bicycle crash on La Jolla Shores Drive in 2016 will receive $1 million from the City of San Diego under the terms of a negotiated settlement.

The settlement covers medical expenses, loss of earnings and damage to the bicycle and cycling gear of Thomas Dorsey, who crashed after riding into a large pothole.

The payout follows two other recent settlements the City has paid to people injured as a result of unrepaired streets and sidewalks.

In June, San Diego paid $1.7 million to a woman who suffered a shattered pelvis in a Segway crash on a section of crumbling and damaged street in La Jolla in 2015.

Three months before that, the City paid $1 million to settle a lawsuit over injuries caused by a damaged sidewalk in University Heights.

In Dorsey’s case, he was riding his bicycle westbound on a steep, upward stretch of La Jolla Shores Drive near La Jolla Shores Lane in October 2016 when he struck a pothole that was not readily visible and lost control of his bike.

The pothole was a “concealed trap” that wouldn’t have existed if the City had an adequate inspection system for its roads and an appropriate maintenance program, according to a lawsuit filed on his behalf in June 2017.

Attorneys for the City argued in court documents that Dorsey was “careless and negligent” and that he should have spotted the pothole in time to avoid it.

“The area of the alleged incident was in an exposed, conspicuous, open and/or obvious condition which would have been reasonably apparent to, and would have been anticipated by, a person exercising due care,” attorneys for the City wrote.

They also argued that City officials were not aware of the pothole before the incident.

— David Garrick

Police Blotter

Jan. 11

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5300 block La Jolla Blvd., 7:08 a.m.

Jan. 26

Vandalism (less than $400), 800 block Archer St., noon

Jan. 28

Residential burglary, 7500 block Draper Ave., noon

Jan. 29

Grand theft over $950, 7300 block Olivetas Ave., 8 a.m.

Feb. 1

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6600 block La Jolla Scenic Drive South, 3:37 p.m.

Feb. 3

Petty theft, 5400 block La Jolla Blvd., 4:45 p.m.

Commercial burglary, 7500 block Fay Ave., 9 p.m.

Grand theft, 5500 block La Jolla Blvd., 9 p.m.

Feb. 4

Petty theft, 600 block Rosemont St., 10:50 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8200 block Gilman Drive, 9 p.m.

Feb. 5

Petty theft, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 2:40 p.m.

Grand theft, 900 block Pearl St., 3:28 p.m.

Use of controlled substance, 1000 block Pearl St., 3:45 p.m.

Feb. 6

Fraud, 5200 block Castle Hills Drive, 1 p.m.

Theft, 7700 block Girard Ave., 1:21 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 7400 block Girard Ave., 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 7

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 7 p.m.

Feb. 8

Petty theft, 4900 block Mission Blvd., 12:01 a.m.

Fraud, 7900 block Herschel Ave., 10:21 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1100 block Van Nuys St., 9 p.m.

Feb. 9

Disorderly conduct, alcohol, 600 block Tourmaline St., 1:29 a.m.

Residential burglary, 7700 block Via Capri, 7:19 p.m.

Misdemeanor vandalism, 1200 block Prospect St., 8:32 p.m.

Feb. 10

Vandalism, 3200 block Caminito Eastbluff, 9:25 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon