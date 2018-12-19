La Jolla Light crime and public-safety news: Dec. 20

Officer injured in La Jolla crash

A San Diego police officer was hospitalized after being involved in a crash the night of Dec. 12 in La Jolla, police said.

The collision took place a little after 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Draper Avenue and Pearl Street, in front of Copy Cove and Wahoo’s Fish Taco. A witness told La Jolla Light that a Chevy truck heading east on Pearl Street collided with the westbound police cruiser while it was making a left turn onto Draper Avenue.

Police blocked off the intersection of Draper Avenue and Pearl Street for about 90 minutes, until the accident scene was cleared.

No one else involved in the crash was believed to have been injured apart from the officer, who had a minor complaint of pain.

Police add scooter-riding laws to their enforcement guide

As part of the San Diego Police Department’s routing bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operations — through which officers focus on trouble spots to crackdown on drivers, pedestrians, bicyclist and scooter riders who violate traffic laws — officers have added electric scooter enforcement to the rotation.

Police offer the following reminders of what is legally required or recommended when riding a scooter:

A helmet is the single most effective way to prevent head injury resulting from a scooter crash.

Riders are considered vehicle operators; they are required to obey the same rules of the road as other vehicle operators, including obeying traffic signs, signals and lane markings.

When cycling in the street, cyclists must ride in the same direction as traffic.

Scooter operators should increase their visibility to drivers by wearing fluorescent or brightly colored clothing during the day, and at dawn and dusk.

To be noticed when riding at night, the law requires a front light and a red reflector on the rear of the vehicle.

No passengers are allowed on any scooter; the driver is the only person allowed on the scooter.

All operators are required to be at least 15-and-a-half years old and possess a valid driver’s permit.

According to press material, police have mapped out locations over the past three years where pedestrian and bicycle involved collisions have occurred, along with the violations that led to those crashes.

During their new operations, officers will look for traffic offenses made by drivers, bicyclist and pedestrians that could lead to life-changing injuries.

Special attention will be directed toward drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to stop for signs and signals, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, or any other dangerous violation.

Additionally, enforcement will be taken for observed violations when pedestrians cross the street illegally or fail to yield to drivers who have the right of way.

Police Blotter

Dec. 2

Attempted grand theft, 400 block Bonair St., 2 a.m.

Dec. 4

Grand theft, 7100 block Fay Ave., 9 a.m.

Dec. 6

Vehicle theft, 8200 block Camino del Oro, 8 a.m.

Dec. 7

Grand theft, 400 block Nautilus St., 10:30 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7600 block La Jolla Blvd., 9 p.m.

Dec. 8

Commercial burglary, 7800 block Girard Ave. 6 a.m.

Residential burglary, 5500 block Calumet Ave., 1 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 8300 block Camino del Oro, 2:30 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 1000 block Opal St., 6 p.m.

Petty theft, 5400 block La Jolla Blvd., 8 p.m.

Dec. 9

Commercial burglary, 7500 block Girard Ave., 10:30 p.m.

Dec. 11

Petty theft, 8700 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 4:15 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 8700 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 5:30 p.m.

Fraud, 8000 block Calle de la Plata, 10 p.m.

Dec. 12

Vehicle break-in/theft, 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 13

Grand theft, 1200 block Prospect St., 2:30 p.m.

Grand theft, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:37 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 1200 block Via Barranca, 8 p.m.

Dec. 14

Fraud, 8300 block Camino del Oro, 9:50 a.m.

Vandalism ($400 more more), 2800 block Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, 10 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 300 block Nautilus St., 4 p.m.

Petty theft, 5400 block La Jolla Blvd., 5:50 p.m.

Dec. 15

Vehicle theft, 8700 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 1 p.m.

Dec. 16

Theft, 600 block Carla Way, noon

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon