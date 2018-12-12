La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: Dec. 13

Woman dies following arrest

Aleah Mariah Jenkins, the 24-year-old woman who was placed on life-support following her arrest during a traffic stop Nov. 27 near the 3700 block of La Jolla Village Drive, died Dec. 6. San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of her death.

Police report Jenkins was pulled over for a traffic stop and was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, at which time she said she had an upset stomach and vomited. Paramedics were called, then canceled.

While in police custody, she became unresponsive and appeared to be in medical distress and taken to a local hospital. Police report there is no indication force was used on Jenkins. The officers that originally stopped the vehicle Jenkins was in have been identified as Nicholas Casciola and Jason Taub. Officer Lawrence Durbin assisted the other officers with transporting Jenkins.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Better Business Bureau issues holiday-scam warnings

Better Business Bureau (BBB) offers its 12 Scams of Christmas and ways to identify and avoid them:

1. “Secret Sister” gift exchange: It sounds like a great deal — buy one gift, and get 36 in return. As harmless as it seems, this seasonal scam is a pyramid scheme and illegal.

2. Lookalike websites: When shopping online, make sure to use only legitimate sites. Watch out for URLs that use the names of well-known brands. If one receives a suspect e-mail, be sure to hover over the link without clicking on it to see where the link leads. Look for the small lock icon in the address bar that indicates the website is secure and any information entered is encrypted.

3. Fake shipping notifications: Many people expect deliveries and scammers have weaponized this by creating phishing scams using some of these announcements. The e-mails or postcard will often have a legitimate-looking business name and logo, but don’t be fooled. Check the tracking numbers and be aware of any communication that asks for additional private information or payment to complete delivery.

4. Phony charities: Everyone is in a generous mood at the holidays and scammers take advantage with fake charity solicitations via e-mail, on social media sites and even by text. Always search a charity’s name on give.org before making a donation.

5. Letters from Santa: Several trusted companies offer personalized letters from Santa, but fraudsters mimic them to get personal information from unsuspecting parents. Check with bbb.org to find out which ones are OK.

6. Temporary holiday jobs: Beware of e-mail or text message solicitations that require prospective employees to share personal information online, pay for a job lead or hire you without an interview. Apply in person or go to retailers’ main website to find out who is truly hiring.

7. E-Cards: Some family members may be going digital with their Christmas or holiday cards. Scammers are, too. Never interact with e-cards that come from unknown senders or require additional personal information to view. If the card is presented as an attachment, do not open attachment, this is a red flag.

8. Emergency scams: Be cautious of calls from a family member or friend claiming to be in an accident, arrested or hospitalized while traveling in another country. Never send money until receiving confirmation from another family member the claim is true.

9. Free gift cards: When a pop-up or e-mail offering free gift cards appears, it can be difficult to resist. If you come across one of these offers, Be sure to mark the message as SPAM or JUNK, clear browsing history, and/or turn on an ad blocker.

10. Unusual forms of payment: Any retailer asking for strange forms of payment, like prepaid debit, gift cards or wire transfers are suspect. These forms of payment are unable to be traced or undone. Use a credit card whenever possible for maximum purchase protection.

11. Travel scams: The holidays are an expensive time to travel, so scammers look to exploit consumers by providing an offer they cannot refuse. Be wary of offers from any unknown sender, never wire money to a stranger and ask for references before booking.

12. Puppy scams: Be very careful buying pets online, especially during the holidays. Reverse image search the photo of the pet – if multiple sites come up in search, it’s probably a scam. Ask to meet the seller and the puppy before you agree to a purchase, never pay with a money order and remember: if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Man crashes electric scooter, suffers life-threatening injury

A 29-year-old man suffered life-threatening head injuries after crashing the Lime electric scooter he was riding Dec. 10 in Pacific Beach. The man was not wearing a helmet when he struck a nearby building on the 1200 block of Garnet Avenue and was transported to a local hospital. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.

Police Blotter

Nov. 18

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5900 block Camino de la Costa, 2:50 p.m.

Nov. 28

Battery of elder adult, 900 block Turquoise St., 2:45 p.m.

Nov. 29

Fraud, 1000 block Genter St., midnight

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6000 block Vista de la Mesa, 4 a.m.

Petty theft, 6500 block Caminito Baltusral, 12:26 p.m.

Nov. 30

Grand theft, over $950, 700 block Nautilus St., 4 p.m.

Theft, 300 block Playa del Norte St., 9 p.m.

Dec. 1

Use controlled substance, 5500 block La Jolla Hermosa Ave., 10:39 a.m.

Vandalism, 5800 block Soledad Mountain Road, 11 p.m.

Dec. 2

Grand theft, 1100 block Tourmaline St., 12:01 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8300 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 2:30 p.m.

Disorderly conduct, alcohol, 6900 block Draper Ave., 5:45 p.m.

Dec. 3

Residential burglary, 1100 block Tourmaline St., 12:01 a.m.

Commercial burglary, 7600 block Fay Ave., 6 p.m.

Dec. 5

Residential burglary, 2500 block Calle del Oro, 7 a.m.

Petty theft, 6300 block La Jolla Blvd., 2 p.m.

Dec. 6

Petty theft, 300 block Playa del Sur, 7:10 p.m.