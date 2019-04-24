La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: April 25

Possibly armed man threatens La Jolla family

Police arrested a 44-year-old man for making threats against a Beach-Barber Tract family, at 6:27 p.m. March 31. Police report the man was sleeping in bushes directly in front of the victim’s house on the 6600 block of La Jolla Blvd. After the resident checked to see if the man was breathing, she went back in the house. Soon after, the man approached the house and began threatening the residents. The victims believed the man was armed, but the firearm was never recovered. Police were called and arrested the man.

Police arrest two following ‘minor decoy’ alcohol sting

On April 14, the San Diego Police Department conducted a “Minor Decoy” operation in the Southern and Northern service areas.

Minor Decoy operations focus on businesses that sell or furnish alcohol to people under 21 years of age.

Two businesses sold alcoholic beverages to a minor during the operation, resulting in two persons being arrested for furnishing an alcoholic beverage to a minor.

The business is also subject to penalties through Alcohol Beverage Control.

Statistics show minors generally have a higher rate of alcohol-related collisions than adults.

According to the American Medical Association, underage drinking can increase chances of risky sexual behavior and teen pregnancy, juvenile delinquency, compromise health, and result in unintentional injury and death.

This operation was funded by Alcohol Beverage Control via the Alcohol Policing Partnership Grant 2018-2019.

Police Blotter

March 23

Vehicle theft, 6600 block Caminito Sinnecock, noon

March 31

Commercial robbery, no weapon, three black males entered the Vons grocery at 7544 Girard Ave. and stole several bottles of alcohol, and fled in a gold Toyota Camry, 10:38 p.m.

April 9

Residential burglary, 1200 block Prospect St., 7:15 a.m.

April 12

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8500 block Prestwick Drive, 4:30 a.m.

Petty theft, 9400 block La Jolla Shores Drive, noon

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1000 block Skylark Drive, 7:30 p.m.

April 13

Vandalism (less than $400), 4900 block Mission Blvd., 8:30 a.m.

Vandalism ($400 or more), 8200 block Caminito Lacayo, 9 a.m.

Petty theft, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 5:37 p.m.

Petty theft, 8700 block Cliffridge Ave., 9:30 p.m.

April 14

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8500 block El Paseo Grande, 3 p.m.

April 15

Vandalism ($400 or more), 6200 block Castejon Drive, 7:35 a.m.

April 16

Malicious mischief/Misdemeanor vandalism, 7600 block Girard Ave., 8:45 a.m.

Vehicle theft (felony), 7300 block Draper Ave., 5 p.m.

April 17

Disorderly conduct: Alcohol, 7500 block Girard Ave., 12:30 p.m.

April 18

Petty theft, 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, noon

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6700 block La Jolla Blvd., 6:45 p.m.

April 19

Shoplifting, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 10 a.m.

April 20

Residential burglary, 400 block Sea Ridge Drive, 7:14 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports