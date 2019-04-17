La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: April 18

Sewage spill closes Windansea beach

A section of the beach near Windansea was closed for more than 48 hours from Friday morning (April 12) to Sunday afternoon (April 14) due to a 130-gallon sewage spill from a local sewer line.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health announced on Sunday that it had lifted the “water contact closure” for the beach shoreline 900 feet north to the 7000 Block of Neptune Place.

“Water test results received this afternoon have confirmed that water quality is now meeting State health standards.

“Signs warning of contamination will be removed,” a statement read.

Phone scam hits La Jolla resident

A new telemarketing scam is making its way to area cell phones, and has reached at least one La Jolla resident. She reported the incident to La Jolla Light Monday afternoon.

“The phone rings with what looks like a local number, it had an 858 area code. When you answer, the person on the other end says ‘your credit card has been …’ and then the call cuts out,” the resident said. “When I called the number back, I got this cheery voice telling me my credit was fine, but she wanted to sell me some product. I blew up because I’m on the Do Not Call List and felt manipulated because I assumed it was my bank or that something was wrong with my credit card or bank account.”

Angered because “it worked,” the resident added she often gets robocalls (spam or telemarketing calls that uses an auto-dialer to deliver a pre-recorded message), but nothing like this.

Linda Karimi, PR director for the Better Business Bureau Pacific Southwest region, said variations of this scam have been reported.

“The sole purpose is to get you to call back,” she told the Light. “They want you to call and get your information or get you into some high-pressure sales tactic. They play on fear that your credit or your finances are in jeopardy.”

Karimi advised people never give out their social security number, maiden name, credit card or other personal information during unsolicited calls. She added if the calls appears to be from a bank, call the bank directly, not the number from which the call came.

“If they hurry you to do something, that is a red flag,” she said.

Report the scam at bbb.org/ask/scams or ftccomplaintassistant.gov Locally, victims can also call the San Diego District Attorney’s office: (619) 531-4040.

Teen hurt in scooter accident

A 15-year-old boy suffered a compound fracture to his ankle after he was hit by a car while riding a scooter, 11:37 a.m. Sunday, April 14. Police report the teen was riding across Via La Jolla Drive, in the crosswalk with a green light.

A 23-year-old male, driving a Honda Civic southbound on Via La Jolla Drive, ran the red light at Via Mallorca and collided with the scooter rider. Traffic Division is investigating.

Multiple battery cases reported in La Jolla

Battery is defined as an intentional offensive or harmful touching of another person done without his or her consent.

The first of several battery reports in La Jolla took place around 10:15 p.m. March 29 on the 6000 block of Camino de la Costa, where a verbal argument escalated to physical violence. Police report a group of friends were hanging out, and were approached by a group of males. “The males started arguing with the victim. During the argument, they began punching and slapping him in the face,” said SDPD communications officer Billy Hernandez. “The victim was able to get away with no visible injuries. The suspects are not in custody.”

Around 2 p.m. April 3 on the 7900 block of Girard Avenue, a victim was selling a car and got into an argument with a potential buyer. Hernandez said that during a text message exchange, the victim insulted the potential buyer, who later showed up to where the victim was and pushed him several times. He fled before police arrived and is not in custody.

At 5:53 a.m. April 4 at the Shell gas station at 2204 Torrey Pines Road, a suspect threw a rock at the window twice, causing damage. When officers arrived, the suspect fled and resisted police trying to take him into custody. The suspect was arrested and booked into County jail for felony vandalism, resisting a peace officer and delaying a peace officer.

The same day, at 12:33 p.m. on the 5000 block of La Jolla Boulevard, a construction worker intervened in a fight between a victim and a suspect. The suspect battered the victim with his head, Hernandez said, and the construction worked pushed the suspect away from the victim, punched him in the jaw and knocked him unconscious. The suspect was on scene when police arrived and cited for battery.

At 6:45 p.m. April 7 on the 2800 block of Torrey Pines Road, a victim and a suspect got into a verbal argument over the suspect blocking a trail. During the altercation, the suspect hit the victim multiple times. The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention. The suspect fled before officers arrived and is still outstanding.

Police Blotter

March 26

Petty theft, 8300 block Paseo del Ocaso, 6 a.m.

Petty theft, 7500 block Fay Ave., 8:30 a.m.

March 29

Vehicle break-in/theft, 900 block Coast Blvd., 10 p.m.

April 3

Vehicle theft, 300 block Kolmar St., 1:51 a.m.

Grand theft over $950, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 4:20 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 5:15 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:15 p.m.

April 4

Petty theft, 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:15 p.m.

April 5

Shoplifting, 8700 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 3 p.m.

April 6

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5100 block La Jolla Blvd., 11:45 a.m.

Vandalism ($400 or more), 200 block Palomar Ave., noon

Vehicle theft (felony), 7600 block Girard Ave., 5 p.m.

Residential burglary, 8500 block Ruette Monte Carlo, 5:40 p.m.

April 7

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7900 block Princess St., midnight

Vehicle theft, 7200 block Via Capri, 4:45 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8500 block El Paseo Grande, 5 p.m.

Vandalism ($400 or more), 2800 block Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, 7:12 p.m.