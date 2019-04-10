La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: April 11

Three unrelated assaults reported in La Jolla

Police report three cases of assault and/or battery in La Jolla between March 19 and March 31 in the Mount Soledad, Hillside and Village areas.

The first took place 6 p.m. March 19 on the 700 block of Pearl Street. Police say the victim was walking home and eating a yogurt when confronted by her neighbor. “The suspect slapped the yogurt out of her hands, pushed on her chin and started threatening her. After the suspect was done yelling at her, the suspect left. The incident was reported the next day and the suspect is not in custody at this time,” said police spokesperson Billy Hernandez.

Around midnight on March 24, two people (known to each other) got into a verbal argument on the side of the road on the 7700 block of Via Capri. “During the argument, the victim was punched and kicked several times in the head, arms and chest by the suspect and sustained minor injuries. The suspect was booked into San Diego County Jail for (misdemeanor) battery,” Hernandez said.

At 2:40 p.m. March 31 on the 6400 block Caminito Sinnecock, two people got into a verbal argument over the possession of a dog. “The suspect punched the victim in the chest, slapped her in the neck and pushed her. The suspect fled the scene. The suspect is known and is not in custody at this time,” Hernandez said.

SoCal tree trimmers cited for illegal bidding

The Contractors State License Board (CSLB) has cited 25 suspects for contracting illegally in San Diego County, primarily in North County, in an undercover sting. The sting targeted tree trimmers and removers as it is a highly skilled trade that could result in serious injury or property damage for consumers and could be potentially fatal for those who are not properly licensed.

In California, it's illegal for an unlicensed person to perform any contracting work on a project valued at $500 or more in combined labor and material costs. As a result, the suspects could now face a misdemeanor charge of contracting without a license.

On March 20-21, CSLB’s Statewide Investigative Fraud Team partnered with the San Diego District Attorney’s office and the San Diego Police Department and went undercover as homeowners to invite alleged unlicensed contractors to bid on outdoor home improvement projects at a home in Rancho Penasquitos. Investigators contacted suspected unlicensed contractors based on their online and business card advertisements, and ads printed on the sides of trucks. Services for which these unlicensed persons included tree removal, stump grinding, artificial turf installation, swimming pool equipment replacement and paver installation.

As a reminder, licensed contractors must display their license number in all advertisements and unlicensed contractors must state in all ads that they do not have a license. Further, unlicensed workers may not place bids on behalf of licensed workers nor act in the capacity of a contractor under another person's license. Learn more at cslb.ca.gov

Police want info on sex assault suspect

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) is seeking more information (or more victims) who may have been assaulted by a recently arrested suspect. On March 21, SDPD arrested Juan Carlos Cordero for sexual assaults that occurred in San Diego in early 2015 to March 2019.

Cordero is 35 years old, six feet tall, about 185 pounds; with neck-length brown hair, unshaven, and identified himself as “JC” to women.

“His modus of operandi is to approach intoxicated women near bars and nightclubs and convince them to go back to his apartment/hotel where he sexually assaults them” police report. “He also meets women via online dating applications such as Plenty of Fish or Craigslist, where he meets up with them, has them consume alcohol and/or drugs and sexually assaults them.” He also videotapes his victims.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (619) 531-2210 or the anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Police Blotter

March 12

Vehicle break-in/theft, 2500 block Via Barletta, midnight

March 15

Fraud, 1000 block Genter St., noon

March 23

Residential burglary, 7200 block Via Capri, 11:30 p.m.

March 26

Minor in possession of alcohol, 5100 block Castle Hills Drive, 6:20 p.m.

March 27

Fraud, 6800 block Via Valverde, 8 a.m.

March 30

Vehicle break-in/theft, 400 block Bonair St., 8 p.m.

March 31

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7900 block Prospect Place, 1 a.m.

April 1

Vandalism ($400 or more), 200 block Prospect St., 8 p.m.

Vehicle theft (felony), 5700 block Waverly Ave., 8 p.m.

Vehicle theft (felony), 300 block Palomar Ave., 9 p.m.

April 6

Vandalism ($400 or more), 600 block Carla Way, midnight

Misdemeanor vandalism, 5300 block La Jolla Mesa Drive, 4:45 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from San Diego Police Department reports and others.