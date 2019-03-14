Pipeline rehab project coming to La Jolla Shores and La Jolla Heights

By the beginning of May, areas of La Jolla Shores and La Jolla Heights will undergo a pipeline replacement project — in piecemeal segments — to replace or rehabilitate more than seven collective miles of underground sewer lines. Arterial streets east of La Jolla Shores Drive, portions of Torrey Pines Road, some of La Jolla Scenic Drive North, and other smaller streets are slated for work.

The project is part of a program established by the City of San Diego and the Environmental Protection Agency mandating the rehabilitation of old and deteriorated sewer mains.

The project consists of rehabilitation of 37,456 linear feet of sewer mains, 510 sewer laterals and 27 manholes; replacement of two manholes; repair of 10 manholes; installation of two new manholes, 28 new clean-outs and two curb ramps.

Civil engineer and project manager Maryam Liaghat of San Diego Department of Public Works briefly discussed the project at the La Jolla Community Planning Association meeting on March 7.

“The contractor has been selected and the project is scheduled to start as late as the last week or April or first week of May,” she said. Construction is scheduled to take about one year and work hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There is no night work schedule for this project.

“Traffic impact is going to be minimal,” Liaghat continued. “We’re expecting this project to go as smooth as possible. We will be sending out notices about 30 days ahead of construction; when the contractor gets close to your neighborhood, the contractor will hang door hangers about a week ahead of construction.”

She added that the rehab work “usually gets done from manhole to manhole, so we’re not going to be digging out any streets,” and there would be some “point repairs” but they would be “minimal.”