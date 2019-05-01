La Jolla chapter of League of Young Men build home for Tijuana family

Teens from the La Jolla chapter of the National League of Young Men (NLYM) went to Mexico on April 13 to build a house for a family living in Tijuana.

Established in 2007, NLYM is a mother-son organization dedicated to educating youth as leaders and showing them the importance of community, philanthropy and charity. For this project, NLYM teamed with the non-profit Project Mercy, which is dedicated to building up the impoverished places in the world, one community at a time.

NLYM received a grant for $5,300 from the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla to cover the cost of the construction materials needed to build the house. Ten young men and their parents arrived in Tijuana early in the morning, along with a few members of Project Mercy, and went straight to work building the framework for the walls. After the walls were built, the team painted them and nailed them into place on the concrete foundation.

Next they began building the loft area for children to sleep in. After the loft flooring was complete, the team proceeded to put up the framework for the roof, nailing the roofing to the framework after it was done.

For the young men of NLYM, this was a very moving experience to see such poverty and so many people in need, so close to home. Not only did the teens learn many skills in carpentry and construction, they learned that need is universal, as is gratitude, respect and community.

Learn more about the La Jolla chapter of the National League of Young Men at nlymlajolla.org

Courtesy Photos Installing the loft floor Installing the loft floor (Courtesy Photos)