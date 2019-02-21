LOST SOL: La Jolla hot yoga studio closes without warning or explanation

Sol Yoga — the hot yoga studio at 657 Villa La Jolla Drive, Suite 121 inside La Jolla Village Square — has closed with no warning or explanation, costing at least a dozen teachers their jobs and potentially hundreds of clients their prepaid subscriptions for class packages.

Teachers were informed via e-mail on Monday, Feb. 11, the date of the studio’s closure, that its lease could not be renewed with its landlord.

A notice on Sol’s website Feb. 19 — which still advertised “monthly yoga as low as $69” — stated: “It is with a humbled soul and deeply saddened heart that we must announce Sol Yoga, after passionately serving it’s (sic) community for 10 extraordinary years, has closed it’s (sic) doors due to recently developed unforeseen circumstances.”

A voicemail the Light left on the cell phone of co-owner and director Troy Burton — inquiring what would happen to his former clients’ money — was not returned by press time Tuesday afternoon.

“I don’t know what the truth is,” said a former studio manager who spoke to the Light only under condition of anonymity. “I’ve heard multiple stories. I think it’s awful for the clients. I think it’s awful for the teachers. But I was let go the same as anyone else. I lost my job overnight.”

Sol’s Facebook and Instagram pages have been deleted and calls placed to Sol Yoga were greeted by this outgoing message: “You’ve reached a number that is not currently set up to receive calls, please try again later.”

“I know a lot of the the teachers are very hurt and very upset,” said former Sol instructor Martyn Castens. “I felt things could have been done a little differently, more transparently, but I don’t want to speak out. I’m all about trying to spread the good vibes. I’m kind of lucky because I only had one class, but there are people who relied on this studio for their livelihood.”

YogaFuzn Studio, 565 Pearl St., which also offers hot yoga, is giving away a free promotional week of classes to Sol students who lost membership payments.

“After hearing the way it all happened, I’m heartbroken for the number of yoga students who lost money in the surprise closure and are now without their community to practice,” said YogaFuzn owner Colleen Boureois.