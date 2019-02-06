Major cancer breakthrough at La Jolla's Salk

How cancer happens



Each time an animal cell divides, according to Karlseder, its telomeres shorten slightly — a process similar to copy-machine degradation. Once the telomeres become too short to protect exposed chromosomes, the cell receives a signal to stop dividing permanently. However, due to viruses or other cancer-causing conditions, some cells don’t get the message and keep dividing.



Firing up his Echo Laboratories digital microscope to illustrate, Karlseder pointed to a plate of human fibroblast (connective-tissue) cells with short and missing telomeres. The damage automatically places them in a scientific state called crisis, in which their unprotected chromosomes can fuse and become dysfunctional. Cancerous tumors grow when these cells keep dividing.



What Karlseder’s team discovered is that autophagy — a recycling process in which a cell eats itself — is the main way that cells in crisis normally die before becoming a cancer danger. By shutting down this process in human fibroblast and epithelial (surface) cells forced into crisis mode, the team watched all grow almost immediately into cancer.



“These results were a complete surprise,” Karlseder said. “There are many checkpoints that prevent cells from dividing out of control and becoming cancerous, but we did not expect autophagy to be one of them.”



The a-ha moment was actually experienced by Joe Nassour, Karlseder’s postdoctoral fellow and the paper's first author.



“I remember seeing the first few western blots that I got and thinking that this was something very interesting,” said Nassour, who joined the lab three years ago and sits at a station right outside Karlseder’s office.



The implications



Karlseder’s team quickly realized that switching autophagy back on, for cells that are in crisis, would be a novel way to prevent cancer in the first place. But the more immediate implication was that currently prescribed autophagy-inhibiting cancer drugs may actually promote cancer in the earliest stages of the disease.



Previously, autophagy was thought to be a mechanism that only fueled cancer, helping it cannibalize healthy cells and recycle their raw materials. Indeed, some cancer cells are dependent upon autophagy — in later stages of their existence.



“It is an interesting conundrum,” Karlseder said. “I think it points at an interesting future research direction for us, where we try to understand why autophagy is first required to prevent cells from becoming cancer cells, and then it becomes a life-support mechanism.”