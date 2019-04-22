MAPPING SUCCESS: Ruderman goes B-I-G with new La Jolla storefront

Barry Lawrence Ruderman Antique Maps is moving on up. From an alley behind D.G. Wills Books, this specialty dealer will soon relocate to an elegant, street-front location a short walk from the beach at 7407 La Jolla Blvd.

“After 20 years of being well hidden in two quiet locations, there are so many people who were looking for us, and the community’s been so good to us, it was like, why hide?” founder Barry Ruderman said as he toured the Light around his future digs, which he expects to occupy this summer. (Ruderman opened his first map store above the Crab Catcher on Prospect Street.)

Ruderman says he’s the largest dealer of antique maps in the world, and this move makes that claim difficult to contest. His business — which buys and sells fine and rare original maps dating from the 15th to 20th centuries — is more than doubling its space to 3,000 square feet, taking over the former locations of both 18/8 Fine Men’s Salons and the Kundalini Windansea yoga studio.

“We’re actually thinking about taking a third space here as well,” Ruderman said, adding that he’s “excited and trepidatious” about the big step upward.