LA JOLLA NEWS NUGGETS

La Jolla stars in novel

Author J.A. Gasperetti will discuss and sign his new La Jolla-set historical novel, “The Seal’s Lair,” noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2 at Warwick’s, 7812 Girard Ave. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave.

Most of the book, distributed by self-publishing company AuthorHouse, takes place in 1969 at the La Valencia Hotel, and it and starts with the discovery of a body underneath The Shack at Windansea.

“It is a book that wants to alert us to hate, which is portrayed during the story and still plagues us today,” Gasperetti said.

The City of San Diego has named Shauna Lorance its new Director of Public Utilities. The department had been without a permanent director since Vic Bianes retired in August 2018, following a City audit that found that water customers were incorrectly charged at least 2,750 times in 2017, leading to overcharges of more than $2 million.

“Our job is to earn back the trust of San Diego’s communities, and I am looking forward to getting started,” said Lorance, who currently serves as interim general manager of the Monterey County Water Resources Agency.

Lorance starts Aug. 1, replacing City Department of Finance assistant director Matt Vespi, who currently serves as interim public utilities director.

Church concert evokes Civil War

Songs from the Civil War era, interwoven with readings of authentic Civil War letters, will be showcased in “Get Ready for the Jubilee: Songs of the Civil War Era.” The second concert of Congregational Church of La Jolla’s Re-Discovering and Re-Defining America series, it was conceived and produced by the Pacific Coast Chorale,

“The music, and the writings of the men and women on both sides of the conflict, provide us hope that even in the most divisive times in history, our American spirit continues to inspire us to become a stronger, more resilient and more inclusive people,” said Congregational Church pastor Tim Seery

The concert will take place 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2 at the Congregational Church of La Jolla 1216 Cave St. It’s free, but guests are invited to donate to a campaign dedicated to restoring the church’s pipe organ.

REAL change coming

Starting Oct. 1, 2020, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will require passengers to show a valid passport or other federally approved document, such as a REAL ID driver license or identification card, to board flights within the U.S. and to access secure federal facilities and military bases.

Californians applying for a REAL ID driver license or ID card are required to show three different documents at a DMV office: 1) one proof of identity — such as a valid passport or birth certificate; 2) one proof of Social Security number; and 3) two different proofs of California residency — such as a utility bill, cell phone bill or bank statement.

For a complete list of acceptable documents, visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov. Customers are encouraged to fill out the online driver license application before their office visit at eDLapp.dmv.ca.gov

To date, the California DMV has issued 4.1 million REAL ID driver licenses and identification cards.

Toast to the Coast

Hearts for San Diego’s fifth annual Toast to the Coast Luau will take place 6 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at the Soledad Club, 5050 Soledad Road.

Sponsored by Sand Straw, the fundraiser will benefit $1 for the Ocean, a local nonprofit allowing consumers to vote ocean-friendly with their wallets. (With every purchase, participating businesses donate $1 to a partnering non-profit engaged in ocean protection.)

The event will feature Polynesian dancers, a sunset toast and a Luau Oympics for $1,000 in prizes. Tickets are $25 until midnight May 31 online, or $35 at the door. 21 and over only. heartsforsd.org/toasttothecoast2019

— Compiled by Corey Levitan from local reports