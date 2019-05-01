LA JOLLA NEWS NUGGETS

Firefighters, Rotarians ‘repair’ Village planters

Rotarians, firefighters and La Jolla High School students all helped replace the dead, dying and weed-filled hanging planters around The Village on Saturday, April 27. The beautification effort was this year’s “Rotarians at Work Day” project sponsored by the La Jolla Rotary Club.

Firefighters — necessary due to how high the planters hang — removed 35 neglected potted plants and transported them to a staging area behind the La Jolla Post Office, where awaiting Rotarians and students — with garden trowels at the ready — set to work. Twelve bags of potting soil and 114 geraniums later, the refreshed planters are back gracing La Jolla streets.

“We received many appreciate comments from tourists and locals,” said Rotarian Bill Burch. “It was a lot of work, but a very fulfilling day.”

Chabad of La Jolla reacts to tragedy in Poway

Chabad of La Jolla e-mailed the Light its reaction to the murder of a Poway Chabad congregant during services on Saturday, April 27 (the final day of Passover).

“Our hearts are filled with pain and prayer and go out to those families immediately impacted by this senseless cowardly act of evil and hate,” wrote Chabad of La Jolla Rabbi Baruch Ezagui. “We are deeply grateful to our amazing first-responders and for the solidarity and support of the whole San Diego community at large and the La Jolla community, specifically, for reaching out in support and condemning this act immediately.”

Ezagui said that Chabad of La Jolla plans a special memorial service but that interested attendees must e-mail chabadoflajolla@gmail.com or call (858) 455-5433 for details.

“We hope and pray for a safer more tolerant world for all mankind,” Ezagui’s e-mail continued, “and we can use every human heart to help us make that happen.”

Junior League Food & Wine Festival set at The Cove

The Junior League of San Diego’s (JLSD) 19th annual Food & Wine Festival runs 2-5 p.m. in Ellen Browning Scripps Park, with an afterparty at La Valencia Hotel 4-8 p.m. Saturday, May 11. The event will feature music, silent auctions and tastings from San Diego restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries — with all proceeds benefiting JLSD’s mission-based projects. “The event is the perfect way to kick off summer, dress up and indulge in some of San Diego’s best food and drink for a great cause,” said JLSD president Joni Flaherty. Tickets from $30 at jlsd.org/food-and-wine

Town Council to tackle Torrey Pines trolley traffic

The next La Jolla Town Council meeting will feature a community forum to generate solutions to the traffic congestion occurring on Torrey Pines Road, which Town Council expects to increase once SANDAG’s Mid-Coast Trolley starts running in 2021. Refreshments will be served at 5 p.m., a half hour before the meeting Thursday, May 9 at the La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. lajollacouncil.org

Second helping of measles vaccinations needed?

Recent measles outbreaks in 22 states have prompted medical professionals to advise booster vaccinations for certain groups of people, including college students, international travelers and people at risk for contracting measles or for complications during an outbreak — such as pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems.

People vaccinated before 1968, with either inactivated (killed) measles vaccine or measles vaccine of an unknown type, are also advised to re-vaccinate with at least one dose of live attenuated measles vaccine. (This recommendation is intended to protect those who may have received killed measles vaccine, which was available from 1963 to 1967 and was not effective.) The same goes for health-care personnel born before 1957 without laboratory evidence of immunity or previous infection.

Those with documentation of receiving a live measles vaccine in the 1960s do not need to be re-vaccinated.

“If you are unsure if you should be receiving an additional dose of the MMR vaccine, it’s very important to talk to your doctor about your vaccination records,” said Lisa Coles, primary care physician at UC San Diego Health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from Jan. 1 to April 26, 704 individual cases of measles were reported in the United States — the greatest number since 1994.

MCASD seeks young at art

The annual “25 and Under Art Contest,” sponsored by the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego (MCASD), invites budding and early-career artists to submit original work for the chance to win $500 in Blick art supplies and be featured in a special showcase at the museum.

A panel of judges will determine their favorite 25 works, which will be featured on MCASD’s Facebook page, where the public can vote from May 28 until the winners are announced during a museum event, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 8.

This year’s theme is “Sanctuary,” inspired by the recent exhibition Sanctuary Print Shop by Sergio De La Torre and Chris Treggiari. Submit artwork by Friday, May 10 to bit.ly/2V4dgcj

Bike to Work Day May 16

San Diego Association of Governments’ 29th annual Bike to Work Day, celebrated throughout the San Diego region, will take place 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday, May 16. Thousands of two-wheeled commuters are registered for the event, and 100 pit stops have been announced, where participants can grab water, snacks and a free event T-shirt. Register at icommutesd.com/events/bike-month

Signups start for La Jolla Kiwanis Junior Olympics

The 28th annual La Jolla Kiwanis Junior Olympics will run 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19 on the La Jolla High School track, 750 Nautilus St. This track meet is open to students ages 5 to 12, currently enrolled in a La Jolla elementary school.

To register, go to bit.ly/2vByuiN and enter the password “Kiwanis.” Entering more than one child requires a separate entry form for each. The deadline to register is Friday, May 10.

Autism speaks younger than previously thought

Scientists at UC San Diego School of Medicine have found that Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) diagnoses are remarkably stable in children as young as 14 months, suggesting that accurate screening and earlier treatment is feasible. The findings were published in a study in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

“The sooner you can address issues of ASD, the better the outcome for the child,” said the study’s first author, Karen Pierce, co-director of UCSD’s Autism Center of Excellence.