LA JOLLA NEWS NUGGETS

City Parks Plan meeting slated for April 23

The City of San Diego’s Parks Master Plan is now in year two of the three-year planning effort to improve City parks. Additional visioning meetings have been scheduled. None are in La Jolla, but the next one is 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 at the Balboa Park Club Ballroom, 2150 Pan American Road West, San Diego. cityofsandiegoparksplan.com

Athenaeum calls for art entries

The Athenaeum is calling for entries to its 28th annual Juried Exhibition. First, second, and third places — as well as the Leslie Von Kolb Memorial Award — will be awarded at the exhibition’s opening reception, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 19 at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. (This year’s jurors are the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego’s assistant curator Anthony Graham and curatorial fellow Alana Hernandez.)

Submission is open to artists who live, work or exhibit within San Diego County, working in 2-D and 3-D media (no functional or craft art). The work must have been completed within the past five years. The deadline to submit is Friday, June 7. (Artists will be notified after Monday, July 8.) Entry forms are at the Athenaeum and website. ljathenaeum.org

DMV approves autonomous delivery testing

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has released proposed regulations establishing a path for companies to test or deploy certain autonomous delivery vehicles on public roads. The regulations OK vehicles weighing less than 10,001 pounds carrying deliveries with no delivery fee.

The regulations — view-able in the “News and Updates” section of the DMV homepage — continue to exclude testing or deploying autonomous vehicles weighing more than 10,001 pounds.

Currently, 62 companies have valid permits to test autonomous vehicles with a safety driver on California public roadways. One company has a permit for driverless testing.

Public comments about the regulations may be submitted to ladregulations@dmv.ca.gov until May 27. DMV reps said they hope to have a firm set of regulations by year’s end.

New choral director for La Jolla Symphony

Ruben Valenzuela has been appointed choral director of the La Jolla Symphony & Chorus (LJS&C), following a nationwide search. Valenzuela is artistic director and conductor of Bach Collegium San Diego, a music performance ensemble he founded in 2003.

“Ruben Valenzuela is a consummate musician with great collaborative energy, deep roots in the community, and a superb artist’s keen insight to all aspects of music-making,” said LJS&C music director Steven Schick. “We are thrilled he’ll be joining us as choral director.”

Valenzuela is set to start his new role on July 1, preparing the chorus for the organization’s subscription series, leading concerts of choral music at community venues, and sharing conducting duties with Schick.

“I’m thrilled to work alongside Maestro Steven Schick and the entire La Jolla Symphony and Chorus community in shaping the future of this organization,” said Valenzuela. “Additionally, I’m looking forward to diving into the unique programming tradition of La Jolla Symphony & Chorus and keeping excellence at the forefront as we forge ahead.”

Tunnel vision pops up at SIO

Ocean Tunnel, a pop-up art installation, is on view at Scripps Institution of Oceanography (SIO) until Tuesday, April 30.

The exhibit is the vision of Madeleine Hamann, an SIO physical oceanography Ph.D. student inspired to use an immersive art experience as a way to educate people on the change occurring in the oceans.

The 125-foot-long, 8-foot-tall tunnel is adorned with murals of marine life painted on five arching panels. Upon entering, visitors find themselves surrounded by a diverse, healthy ocean with large fish and a variety of species. As they progress, the diversity dwindles and the fish become smaller, reflecting changes caused by human pressure on the oceans.

Visitors end in a very different ocean than where they began, surrounded only by jellyfish; a future projection that could become reality.

“By and large, people aren’t connecting with the facts and figures scientists generate,” said Hamann, who studies the dynamics of internal waves in La Jolla Canyon. “Maybe that’s because it just doesn’t feel personal yet. Connecting people to scientists’ work through artistic experiences, though, might be a way to get people to realize and really care about the impact we make on a daily basis.”

The installation is located on the south side of Sverdrup Hall, near the intersection of La Jolla Shores Drive and El Paseo Grande. Parking is available on La Jolla Shores Drive, and the metered lots — P002 and P003 on the Scripps campus — are open for public parking during the weekends. (See related letter, page A22.)