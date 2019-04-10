LA JOLLA NEWS NUGGETS

Feast your eyes

Wahoo’s Fish Tacos closed last December, but the ocean vibe will sail on at 637 Pearl St., set to open in late April as Cruisers Sub Shop.

Brother-and-sister owners Kris Shea and Kathy Sandler hired Natalie Bessell — the La Jolla artist behind the mural on the Pannikin patio — to adorn the east-facing side of their new eatery.

“She’s kind of touching the sun, which is reflecting,” Bessell said of her as-yet-untitled mural on April 8. “She’s kind of less figurative and more like the spirit of the ocean.”

Bessell said the piece — which took 80 hours to design and paint — was inspired by Pucci fabric, and features retro pastels to complement the ‘70s vibe of the remodeled restaurant’s interior.

La Jolla will be the second location for Cruisers Subs, which Sandler and Shea, a former La Jolla resident, established in 2011 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Holocaust survivors gather in La Jolla

Yom HaShoah, the largest annual gathering of Holocaust Survivors in San Diego, will take place 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at La Jolla’s Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Organized by the Jewish Federation of San Diego County, the gathering will feature prayers, songs, a candle-lighting ceremony and other presentations.

“There is great anxiety in the field of Holocaust education as to what we will do when all the survivors are gone,” said featured speaker Heather Maio-Smith of Conscience Display, a software company specializing in interactive digital storytelling. “I couldn’t imagine a world in which my grandchildren would not be able to ask a Holocaust survivor their questions.”

The event is free and open to the public. (858) 571-3444.

La Jolla Playhouse growing its own playwrights

A new joint initiative between La Jolla Playhouse and UC San Diego’s graduate theater department promises to professionally develop writers graduated from the university’s master’s of fine arts (MFA) playwriting program. The initiative launched last month with commissions awarded to 2019 graduates Steph Del Rosso and Ava Geyer.

“This new program strengthens the great bond between UC San Diego and the Playhouse, and guarantees that each MFA playwriting graduate will continue to have a relationship with us as they enter the professional world,” said Christopher Ashley, the Playhouse’s artistic director.

Graduates of the program include Lauren Yee, writer of several off-Broadway and regional works. Later this year, her play, “Cambodian Rock Band,” will have its San Diego debut at the Playhouse.

I Love a Clean SD needs you to love it, too

I Love a Clean San Diego (ILACSD) seeks 6,000 volunteers to help clean and beautify local beaches, waterways, canyons and parks, 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 27 during its 17th Annual Creek to Bay Cleanup.

“Volunteering at the Creek to Bay Cleanup creates more than just a cleaner San Diego,” said ILACSD marketing coordinator Becca Kuntz. “It builds a sense of community between neighbors, cultivates civic pride, and empowers individuals to make a difference where they live.”

To volunteer, register under Zone 3 cleanup sites — which include La Jolla Shores and Windansea Beach — at creektobay.org or call (619) 291-0103.

Brain summit begins April 26

The Brain Summit, a conference on brain health will be held April 26-28 at the Sanctuary Wellness Experience, 1955 Cable St. in Ocean Beach.

“We all know someone who struggles with mental illness, addiction, traumatic brain injury, emotionally charged trauma or Alzheimer's,” said Tracy Duhs, owner of the Sanctuary Wellness Experience. “The pressing question is, how do we help?”

The panel will feature neurological specialists Goeffrey Montague-Smith, Ginger Nash and Paula Rochelle. Registration costs $599. thebrainsummitsd.com

Chelsea Clinton to speak at UCSD

First daughter Chelsea Clinton, Girl Scouts CEO Sylvia Acevedo and astrophysicist Jedidah Isler will be the panelists at this year’s UC San Diego’s Women in Leadership program hosted by UCSD’s Sally Ride Science on May 22.

“Women in Leadership celebrates Sally’s life by reflecting on the things she cared about,” said Tam O’Shaughnessy, Sally Ride’s life partner and co-founder of Sally Ride Science, who conceived the series. “For this year’s program, I sought out panelists who could offer insight on what it takes for women to become leaders — the barriers they face and the mindset that allows them to succeed.”

The event, 6:30 p.m. May 22 at UCSD’s Price Center, is free and open to the public with pre-registration (https://bit.ly/2CioA9w). At 3:30 p.m., Clinton will hold a book signing at the university bookstore.

— Compiled by Corey Levitan from local reports