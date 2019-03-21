LA JOLLA NEWS NUGGETS

Eyesore cottages likely to be restored soon

Restoration on the Red Roost and Red Rest cottages — located at 1187 and 1179 Coast Blvd. — is probably less than a year from starting.

“I know people are curious and I don’t want everyone’s hopes to get high,” said the architect charged with handling the work, who would only comment anonymously, “but in less than a year — could be less than six months — you’re going to have the story of a lifetime.”

For now, the old roof tarps — tossed over the cottages when a previous owner decided not to repair or maintain them — have been removed and will be replaced with new ones. This is not part of the future work, the architect said. (A spokesperson for the La Jolla Cove Hotel & Suites, which owns the cottages, said only that “nothing is planned for the cottages right now.”)

The path toward restoration was paved in February 2018, when a San Diego Superior Court lifted an injunction against developing the property upon the settlement of a 2014 contractual-interference lawsuit, which also transferred ownership to the partnership of La Jolla Cove Suites LLC and La Jolla Exclusive LLC.

The Red Rest and Red Roost were built in 1894 for George J. Leovy and Dr. Joseph E. Fishburn, respectively. Also known as the Neptune and Cove Tea Room cottages, they are believed to be La Jolla’s oldest still-standing structures. They are on the City, state and national lists of historic registers.

La Jolla Symphony & Chorus director retiring

Diane Salisbury, executive director of La Jolla Symphony & Chorus (LJS&C) since 2006, will retire in June. She leaves the LJS&C having successfully established a $1.5 million endowment and with a budget nearly double what it was when she was hired. Affiliated with UC San Diego since 1967, the nonprofit ensemble is known for performing both traditional and contemporary classical music.

Salisbury said she looks forward to spending more time traveling with her husband and being able to pursue other interests. LJS&C has launched a search for a new executive director.

Airbnb loses appeal

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has rejected an appeal brought by Airbnb against a Santa Monica ruling prohibiting short-term vacation rentals (STVR) without a resident present. “This critical local law prevents residences in our community from being converted into de facto hotels,” Santa Monica city attorney Lane Dilg said in a statement quoted by the San Francisco Chronicle. “It protects affordable housing and it helps residents stay in their homes.”

The San Diego City Council passed similar regulations last August, but they were repealed last October.

San Diego Juvenile Justice Commission appointing

San Diego Superior Court seeks applicants for two vacancies on the San Diego County Juvenile Justice Commission (JJC). The JJC is a state-mandated, court-appointed citizens’ commission charged with inquiring into the administration of juvenile court law in San Diego County and providing leadership for citizen action.

Appointments are for a term of four years and pay $25 per meeting, with a maximum of two meetings per month. Applicants should become familiar with the mandated and elective activities of the JJC prior to applying. Applications, due by April 12, are available at bit.ly/2TckANo

Looking for friends

The on-campus resale shop for UC San Diego’s Friends of the International Center seeks volunteers. Profits from the store benefit programs supporting international education, including academic scholarships. Volunteers are asked to work one 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. shift per week, and receive a parking pass. To volunteer, e-mail Mayra Nevarez at icfriends@ucsd.edu

Three La Jolla artists chosen

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church’s 56th annual Lenten Art Show features three La Jolla artists — Georgette Baker, JoAnna Potthoff and Terri Smith. The show, themed “Beauty Revealed,” runs now through April 21 in the church sanctuary at 3502 Clairemont Drive. (858) 273-1480.

UC San Diego makes liver-cancer breakthrough

Preclinical data from the UC San Diego School of Medicine offers proof-of-principle for a combination immunotherapy that suppresses tumor growth in the liver.

In the January 28, 2019 online issue of Hepatology, researchers with UCSD’s Moores Cancer Center report that combining two reagents — a synthetic double-stranded RNA polyinosinicpolycytidylic acid with a programmed death-ligand 1 antibody — stopped the progression of hepatocellular carcinoma in its tracks, with complete tumor remission and tumor-free survival observed in some mouse models.

“The most encouraging and important message from this study is that we have found a strategy or rationale to make liver cancer highly responsive to immunotherapy,” said Gen-Sheng Feng, UCSD professor of pathology and molecular biology and senior author of the paper. “Based on our preclinical data in animal models, a clinical trial could be designed and implemented quickly because both reagents are already being used separately to treat patients so there is no question about safety.”

Mayor Faulconer reports City is filling potholes

Responding to severe winter storms that wreaked havoc on San Diego’s roadways, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has announced an expansion of the City’s pothole-repair program, nearly tripling the number of repair teams from nine to 26 crews per day.

The City typically fills about 30,000 potholes each fiscal year. This fiscal year crews have fixed 25,000 and counting in fewer than nine months.

San Diegans are encouraged to make repair requests through the City’s Get It Done app, available via smartphone or at sandiego.gov/get-it-done

Students show their art

The San Diego Unified School District’s annual Student Art Exhibit presents 640 pieces by students in 12 high schools, 10 middle schools, and 26 elementary schools throughout the district.