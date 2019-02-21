LA JOLLA NEWS NUGGETS

Preuss principal prized

The Rotary Club of La Jolla presented its 2019 vocational services award to Scott Barton, principal of the Preuss School. The award recognizes non-Rotarians who have made a positive impact in the community.

“Scott’s leadership provides these students with an opportunity for the type of education and financial support that leads to a brighter future,” said club president Kevin Quinn upon presenting Barton the award during the club’s regular luncheon last week at La Valencia Hotel.

Barton, a founding Preuss faculty member, became principal in 2008.

Secret Garden Tour May 18

The La Jolla Historical Society invites the public to stroll behind the gates of some of La Jolla’s loveliest secluded gardens 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Leaving from the Wisteria Cottage, 780 Prospect St., the Secret Garden Tour of La Jolla includes a boutique with 20 specialty vendors, a silent auction and a wine reception. Tickets from $50. bit.ly/2GChQWN

Tennis, everyone?

The 130th annual Pacific Coast Men’s Doubles Championship will be played Feb. 28 through March 3 at La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, 2000 Spindrift Drive. The historic tennis tournament will feature many of the top NCAA men’s tennis teams in the nation as well as independent players.

“We are highly anticipating another incredible tennis event this year with so many strong teams,” said tournament director and Beach & Tennis Club president Bill Kellogg. Spectators are welcome and admission is free. ljbtc.com

La Jolla’s winning wine

LJ Crafted Wines’ Vintage 2015 Omlin Vineyard won a gold award in the 2019 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition’s $46-$49.99 Cabernet Sauvignon division.

“We were the only winery showing our wine in re-usable bottles and did not come across any tasters who had heard of our concept,” said LJ Crafted owner Lowell Jooste. “We opened on Feb. 16, 2016, so we won on our third birthday. Pouring our wine in re-usable bottles in San Francisco was not in our wildest dreams then.”

Kawasaki disease rising

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency has issued a health advisory to area doctors and is alerting parents about a local increase in Kawasaki disease.

Kawasaki is the most common acquired heart disease in children. Untreated, roughly one-quarter of sufferers go on to develop coronary artery aneurysms — balloon-like bulges of heart vessels — that may ultimately result in heart attacks, congestive heart failure or sudden death.

So far this year, 16 San Diego children — twice the normal rate — have been diagnosed with the disease, and the County warns that more cases may occur through March due to the cool, wet weather.

“Kawasaki disease is not an illness many physicians have diagnosed,” said County public health officer Wilma Wooten, “and it can initially be confused with other more common illnesses.”

The symptoms of Kawasaki disease include fever, rash, swelling of the hands and feet, bloodshot eyes, swollen lymph glands in the neck, and red mouth, lips and throat. Peeling of the fingers and toes occurs in many patients after the fever has subsided. Parents should take children with these symptoms to a medical provider for an evaluation.

For more information about the disease, visit bit.ly/2rKoUL0

Community planning by app?

The City of San Diego last week launched a digital-engagement tool to encourage participation from residents in the community planning process. Called the Online Community Engagement Tool, it’s being rolled out first to Clairemont residents, who are being asked their priorities for future development in eight areas near future Mid-Coast Trolley stations and transportation corridors.

“The new online community engagement tool will give residents and business owners who typically are unable to attend meetings and workshops the ability to participate in the community planning process,” said City Planning Director Mike Hansen. “It will also allow us to gain valuable input from San Diegans on planning their neighborhoods. We hope everyone takes advantage of this useful application.”

The City said the tool isn’t a replacement for attending community forums and workshops, but a supplementation that “allows City planners to collect more data and feedback by allowing residents to make their voices heard in a digital format at their convenience.”

School supply drive continues

The “Share the Love” drive — furnishing children of local military families with school supplies — seeks the following items: new spiral notebooks (wide or college ruled); notebook filler paper (wide or college ruled); 1.5-inch or 2-inch binders; subject folders or tab dividers; pencil boxes and pouces and markers or colored pencils. Donations can be dropped off at Mathnasium, 915 Pearl St., through Thursday, Feb. 28.

Free student writer conference

The eighth annual Canyon Crest Academy (CCA) Writers’ Conference — which bills itself as the only free writing conference for high school students in the United States — will continue accepting registrants until a day before the Saturday, Feb. 23 program.

This year’s keynote speaker will be J.C. Cervantes, New York Times bestselling author of “The Storm Runner” (Disney-Hyperion). Last year’s conference was attended by 230 students from 40 high schools.

The conference, for high-school students only, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 23, in the Proscenium Theater and Media Center, Canyon Crest Academy, 5951 Village Center Loop Road in Carmel Valley. All attendees must be high school students and must register beforehand. For more information, visit bit.ly/2ImO2jC

Blood bank overdrawn

Local storms and flooding have forced the cancelation of several San Diego Blood Bank (SDBB) mobile blood drives — including a high school drive expected to collect 70 pints. So San Diego Blood Bank is asking the public to help replenish the blood supply.

“San Diego Blood Bank relies on consistent donations to keep the blood supply at a safe level,” said SDBB CEO David Wellis. “When weather disrupts our ability to maintain a safe blood supply, we must put out a special call to our community to help fill the gap.”

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 114 pounds and be in general good health. Schedule an appointment to give by calling (800) 469-7322.