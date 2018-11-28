La Jolla News Nuggets

Kiwanis grant helps turn school ‘green’

The Kiwanis Club of La Jolla presented a grant of $10,000 to La Jolla Elementary School to allow green-energy company PrimoWind to erect an EnergiPlant at the school. The grant was presented at Kiwanis’ Nov. 16 meeting.

The EnergiPlant is a free-standing nano-grid combining wind, solar and batteries to provide security, WiFi, lighting, and charging for phones and tablets. It will provide students with learning experiences in wind and solar energy.

The grant was funded through the Kiwanis Club’s Youth Service Committee.

Give blood, help Wyatt

The American Red Cross urgently needs blood and platelet donors to give now to ensure blood is available for medical treatments and emergencies during the holiday season.

These donations are critical for patients such as four-year-old Wyatt Monacelli, a New York resident who is bravely undergoing intense chemotherapy treatments for leukemia. He has received several transfusions since his diagnosis in June and will likely need more.

Upcoming donation opportunities in La Jolla include 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29 at the UC San Diego Library Walk, 9500 Gilman Drive, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19 at Scripps Memorial Hospital, 9888 Genesee Ave.

Now through Dec. 19, all who donate will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via e-mail. Appointments are not necessary, but let donors avoid longer wait times. (800) 733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Brooks Brothers’ sign up in new spot

Brooks Brothers has unveiled, but not yet stocked or opened, its new La Jolla store at 7824 Girard Ave., site of the former Burns Drugs. It remains the clothing supplier’s only non-outlet store in San Diego County.

The company’s former 14,000-square-foot La Jolla store, at 1055 Wall St., operated for 10 years, housing the complete Brooks Brothers collection for men, women and boys, until it closed in September. The new store has 4,591 square feet of retail space. It is expected to open shortly, although a spokesperson did not confirm a date by press time.

Menorah-ty report

The first night of Hanukkah will be marked at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 with Chabad La Jolla’s free “Unite For Light” concert at The LOT, 7611 Fay Ave.

Chabad’s grand menorah will be lighted at the event, which will also feature singer Yossi Rodal, crafts, a DJ and, of course, dreidels and latkes. All ages, and beliefs, are welcome. For more details, email chabadoflajolla@gmail.com

$614M EPA loan to boost water project

On Nov. 27, San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer joined the acting administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to accept a $614 million federal loan to help finance the first phase of Pure Water San Diego — an innovative water recycling program that will provide one-third of the City’s drinking supply by 2035.

With the EPA’s Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loan, the City will help fund the first phase of a Pure Water San Diego program that will expand its potable water production capacity to 30 million gallons per day to replace the use of imported water via a water purification facility.

The City believes this additional drinking water supply will save it money through reduced imported water costs, benefit the environment with reduced discharges into the ocean, and provide a reliable, sustainable water supply for the future.

The first phase calls for new construction, upgrades to existing facilities and construction of new pump stations and pipelines. The new North City Pure Water Facility would be constructed on a City-owned parcel east of Interstate 805 and north of Eastgate Mall — across from the existing North City Water Reclamation Plant.

Project construction and operations are expected to create 480 jobs, with construction beginning next year with completion expected in 2023.

The second and third phases of Pure Water will build water facilities and pipelines in the Central Area and South Bay. Read more at epa.gov/wifia

La Jolla scientists discover Alzheimer’s-HIV link

Scientists at La Jolla’s Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute (SBP) have discovered that the same type of enzyme that enables HIV to infect cells also alters the amyloid beta precursor protein gene (APP) to create thousands of new genetic variants in the neurons of Alzheimer’s patients.

The findings, published in the journal Nature, explain how APP drives the toxic buildup of beta-amyloid proteins — a hallmark of Alzheimer’s — and suggest that HIV antiretroviral therapies might be able to one day successfully treat Alzheimer’s patients.

“Our findings provide a scientific rationale for immediate clinical evaluation of HIV antiretroviral therapies in people with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Jerold Chun, senior author of the paper and professor and senior vice president of Neuroscience Drug Discovery at SBP.

Alzheimer’s, the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, has no cure.

Jack Lemmon’s lucky son moves to La Jolla

Chris Lemmon, son of late acting legend Jack Lemmon, collapsed on Nov. 11 in San Diego of a lung condition called ideopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Lemmon knew he had it, but the 64-year-old actor told The San Diego Union-Tribune: “It hit me like a baseball bat across the forehead.”

He was rushed to UC San Diego Health for an immediate double-lung transplant and began fading fast. Fortunately, a pair of lungs became almost immediately available. Lemmon had the transplant two days before Thanksgiving.

“They saved my life,” Lemmon said after the surgery. “I am not even on oxygen anymore.”

Lemmon, who must undergo a grueling regiment of anti-rejection drugs, said he’s getting an apartment close to his UCSD medical team so his progress can be monitored over the next 12 months.

“I am very excited about being a La Jolla resident for a year,” he said.