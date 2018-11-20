LA JOLLA NEWS NUGGETS

UCSD transplants 50th heart this year

Doctors transplanted their 50th human heart this year at UC San Diego on Oct. 29. The patient, 52-year-old Nate Jackson, will get to spend Thanksgiving with family, friends and hope for the future.

“This is surreal,” said Jackson, a former high-school football coach from Las Vegas. “I am so appreciative for this life-changing opportunity. I’m ready to take on life as a new me."

The heart transplant program at UCSD Health Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center — led by Jackson’s surgeons, Drs. Victor Pretorious and Eric Adler — is now the largest in San Diego, and patients undergoing the procedure here have a one-year survival rate of 97 percent.

The news isn’t all good, though. In San Diego and Imperial counties, 47 patients currently await a heart transplant. Nearly half have been waiting more than six months.

Cooking oil and seawater don’t mix

Cooking grease coats pipelines similar to the way that fatty foods clog human arteries. The grease clings to the inside of the pipelines, eventually causing a complete blockage. This blockage could lead to a sewer spill, warns the City of San Diego, which has the potential to reach San Diego’s bays, rivers and beaches.

To help keep plumbing and sewers as clear as possible, here are some reminders:

Recycle large amounts of residential cooking oil or grease by disposing of it at the Miramar Landfill Recycling Center located at 5165 Convoy St.

If any cooking oil or grease goes down the drain, immediately flush with cold water.

Throw any excess grease away in the trash.

Oils also come from salad dressings, butter, bacon fat, meat drippings, milk and mayonnaise.

Pouring hot water and detergent down the drain only breaks up grease temporarily.

For more information about grease spills, visit sandiego.gov/prevent-spills

Old Globe’s ‘Grinch’ musical features Bird Rock student

Stella Grace Wahl, 10, is in the cast for the Old Globe’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” production. The Bird Rock Elementary School fifth-grader is featured in the Little Who Ensemble.

Free MCASD lecture series at The LOT

The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents a free lecture series at The LOT, 7611 Fay Ave., featuring artists from around the region. “An Artist’s Perspective” launches 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29.

A PechaKucha-style presentation, “Materiality and Process” kicks the series off with 10 artists included in the exhibition “Being Here with You/ Estando Aquí Contigo: 42 Artists from San Diego and Tijuana.” Paula Flores, Beliz Iristay, Chantal Peñalosa, Matt Rich, Brianna Rigg, Barbara Sexton, Eva Struble, Monique van Genderen, Juan Villavicencio and Chantal Wnuk will discuss their approaches to process and materials — from painterly experimentation to the reanimation of found objects, to the transformation of traditional craft forms.

Seating for the program is limited; tickets must be reserved to guarantee a spot: mcasd.org/events

Grandparents visit Children’s School

Nearly 150 grandparents flocked to The Children’s School (TCS) in La Jolla last week, to visit their loved ones’ classrooms and see presentations from grades 1-8. Grandparents Day takes place every year on the Friday before Thanksgiving.