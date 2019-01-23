LA JOLLA NEWS NUGGETS

Your name on a Conrad seat

Seats at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center are also for sale ... in a different way.

The La Jolla Music Society (LJMS) is selling the naming rights to plaques that will adorn the arms of all 513 chairs in the Baker-Baum Concert Hall. These rights are not permanent, but will last 20 years.

Plaques on terrace-level seats cost $1,000 and $1,500, while orchestra plaques are $1,500, $2,500 and $5,000. Purchasers are allowed two lines of 25 characters each.

LJMS director of development Ferdinand Gasang described the plaques as “a chance to honor your loved one” and to “be part of something that’s going to be big in the community.”

Plaques do not need to feature names. Some sponsors have gotten creative, Gasang said. For example, Fay’s Needle Nook of La Jolla owner Fay Bullitt purchased two plaques. The first will read: “From the best Fay ever.” The second will read: “—Fay.”

The seat-sponsorship program is part of the nonprofit’s home funding stretch. Gasang told the Light that The Conrad is on schedule to open Friday, April 5, and that its $78.5 million building cost is only $1.2 million away from being covered. (See related story, A26.)

To reserve a seat plaque by opening day, call (858) 459-3724, ext. 216 or e-mail lakiyama@ljms.org before Feb. 14.

Shores Association needs board candidates

La Jolla Shores Association (LJSA) seeks residents, property owners or business owners from La Jolla Shores, 18 years or older, to become active members of the LJSA Board.

The two-year term asks volunteers to attend a monthly meeting and take an active role in discussions and advocacy to enhance and improve La Jolla Shores.

Interested candidates should e-mail the election committee at LJSA.org@gmail.com, or visit lajollashoresassociation.org/suscribe-contact-us/ by Feb. 13.

Elections will be held at LJSA’s meeting, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 at Building T-29 , Scripps Institution of Oceanography, 8840 Biological Grade..

Bird Rock tour of homes needs volunteers

The Bird Rock Community Council invites members of the public on its annual Bird Rock Tour of Homes community fundraiser — a walking tour of four unique Bird Rock houses — on Saturday, Jan. 26.

Check-in will be at Chase Bank, 5605 La Jolla Blvd., from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wristbands will be distributed, along with brochures providing the details and location of each home. Tickets, $30 now and $40 the day of, can be purchased at birdrockcc.rg/tour-of-homes-2019

Volunteers are still needed for the event, each of whom will receive one complimentary wristband. To volunteer, email info@birdrockcc.org

UCSD: You’re smart at 60 if you were at 20

An international team of scientists, led by researchers at UC San Diego School of Medicine, has found that early-adult general cognitive ability (GCA) — thinking skills such as reasoning, memory and perception — more strongly predicts cognitive function later in life than factors such as higher education, occupational complexity or late-life intellectual activities.

The study — published Jan. 21 in the journal PNAS — found that GCA at age 20 accounted for 40 percent of the variance in the same measure at age 62. After accounting for it, the authors found that other factors had little effect.

“The findings suggest that the impact of education, occupational complexity and engagement in cognitive activities on later life cognitive function … are largely downstream effects of young adult intellectual capacity,” said first author William Kremen, UCSD School of Medicine psychiatry professor.

In other words, the role of education in increasing GCA takes place primarily during childhood and adolescence, when there is still substantial brain development.

Golf stroke, not sunstroke at Farmers Open

Dermatologists from Scripps Clinic will provide free skin-cancer screenings at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24 through Saturday, Jan. 26 and 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 27.

In addition, the MD Anderson Cancer Center will distribute complimentary SPF 45 DRIVE sunscreen at stations around the course, as well as free UV-protectant sunglasses and SPF 30 lip balm. Scripps has partnered with MD Anderson to create the Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center, a member of the MD Anderson Cancer Network.

In related news, parking options providing shuttle service to and from the tournament include Del Mar Fairgrounds and Sea World on Thursday and Friday, and Scripps Lot A (10800 N. Torrey Pines Road) and Scripps Lot B (3506 Cray Court) on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans are also encouraged to Uber to the tournament, since a dedicated Uber drop-off and pick-up location is adjacent to the main entrance.

Visit farmersinsuranceopen.com for tickets, parking and additional event information.

UTC now charges to park

Westfield UTC, 4545 La Jolla Village Drive, now charges to park: $2 per hour after the first two free hours, with a $15 maximum.

In a statement posted to the UTC website, the mall operator described the new parking charge as “designed to help alleviate the inconveniences experienced by UTC guests as a result of the hundreds of vehicles left on-site each day by individuals making visits elsewhere in the neighborhood.”

A few tenants — Arclight Cinemas, 24-Hour Fitness and the ice rink — will offer their customers extended free-parking periods.

Homeless counters needed

A record number of County employees, 700, will hit the streets this year to help count San Diego’s homeless population as part of the annual Point-in-Time Count.

“It gave me great pride to hear that County workers have stepped up to fill almost 700 current volunteer signups,” said County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher. (Last year, 500 County employees signed up.)

However, the County and the Regional Task Force on the Homeless still need about 200 more volunteers.

To register for the count — 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25 — contact Kat Durant at kathryn.durant@rtfhsd.org or (858) 292-7627.

Yoga for families facing childhood cancer

The Seany Foundation — which provides mental-health education to children and their families facing a cancer diagnosis — will sponsor a charity holistic yoga retreat, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 at the Soledad Club, 5050 Soledad Road. During the retreat, yoga teachers and childhood cancer experts will teach gentle yoga, acupuncture and other mental-health techniques.