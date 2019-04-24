LA JOLLA NEWS NUGGETS

La Jolla cleans up nice for Earth Day

Duke’s La Jolla and Kopari Beauty co-sponsored a La Jolla clean-up to celebrate Earth Day, Monday, April 22.

A crowd of 30 (including employees of both businesses, family members and friends) met at Duke’s at 5:30 p.m., grabbed 20 plastic buckets and split into six teams to collect trash and recyclables littered around Prospect Street, along Girard Avenue or in Scripps Park.

“It’s part of our mission and our values to be community-driven,” said Bryce Goldman, CEO of Kopari Beauty, a multimillion-dollar coconut-oil brand whose investors include Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Hillary Duff. “We work in this community and wanted to contribute. Also, I think it’s necessary. I think people should be more conscious about the environment around them.”

After 90 minutes, the volunteers collected about 10 pounds of trash and recyclables, the majority of which turned out to be discarded cigarette butts.

La Jolla debuts clinic for rare breast cancer

Scripps MD Anderson’s Torrey Pines Mesa facility now offers a specialized clinic for inflammatory breast cancer (IBC), a rare and aggressive form of the disease.

“IBC differs greatly from other forms of breast cancer in a number of ways, so it requires a dedicated approach that focuses on a unique set of challenges,” said Thomas Buchholz, medical director of Scripps MD Anderson and a lead physician in its IBC clinic. “It’s often hard to diagnose and it can spread fast, so it’s critical that patients receive prompt treatment from experienced specialists working together as an integrated team.”

Buchholz co-founded the world’s first IBC clinic, the Morgan Welch Inflammatory Breast Cancer Clinic at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston in 2006. He and his team at the new clinic also will be active in educating the public and primary-care physicians about the signs and symptoms of this often-misdiagnosed disease.

Scripps scientists find 2 million hidden quakes

A closer look at seismic data from 2008-2017 has revealed — to a team of scientists including Scripps Institution of Oceanography (SIO) geophysics professor Peter Shearer — 10 times more Southern California earthquakes than were previously thought to have occurred.

The study, published in the journal Science, expands the SoCal earthquake record from about 180,000 recorded earthquakes to more than 1.8 million. That means that about 495 earthquakes occur daily across the region, an average of one every three minutes — a much faster rate than previously thought.

“Seismologists have always been blessed with an abundance of data from networks of seismic stations all over the world,” Shearer said. “Only now are our computational tools beginning to take full advantage of all the information in the seismograms.”

The new data revealed previously undetected foreshocks that preceded major earthquakes, as well as swarms of tiny earthquakes measuring between magnitude 1.7 and 2.0. Measuring quakes this precisely in the future will allow scientists to gain a clearer picture of how seismic events affect and move through the region.

La Jolla High student wins leadership award

Recipients of this year’s Peter Chortek Leadership Awards — presented by the Jewish Community Foundation of San Diego to honor Jewish teens who demonstrate excellence in community service and leadership — included Aurora de Tagyos, a La Jolla High School senior.

After noticing that fruit from trees in La Jolla were going to waste, Tagyos organized and trained a team to harvest excess food from area gardens, resulting in donations of more than 500 pounds of produce to the Hand Up Youth Food Pantry.

Recipients receive a $5,400 stipend and $540 to establish a donor-advised fund at the Jewish Community Foundation.

JCC pool to train Olympic hopefuls

UCSD head swim coach David Marsh will train Tokyo 2020 Olympic hopefuls — including gold medalists Kathleen Baker and Katie Meili — at the aquatics complex at La Jolla’s Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, as part of his Team Elite Aquatics program.

“As technical director of the Israeli National Swimming Team, I connected with the Lawrence Family JCC and discovered a shared of vision of creating a West Coast center of athletic excellence for the Israeli National Team,” Marsh said. “My wife and I were excited to move Team Elite to Southern California and hope to have a positive impact on the competitive swimming community in San Diego. Plus, it was the perfect opportunity and location for Team Elite as Tokyo 2020 approaches.”

Previously based out of Charlotte, North Carolina, Team Elite has previously trained Olympic gold medalists Ryan Lochte, Kathleen Baker and Meili.

County (job) fair

Outgoing and enthusiastic candidates for a wide variety of positions at this year’s San Diego County Fair — which runs May 31 to July 4 — will be interviewed 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.

Representatives from several departments will be on hand looking for candidates to fill openings for ambassadors, guest-services and info-booth representatives, midway ticket-sellers, parking directors, parking cashiers, facility workers, EMTs, traffic controllers, shuttle and tram drivers, and security guards.

Interested applicants are asked to apply online beforehand, so their applications will be on hand. www.sdfair.com/jobs

Volunteers sought to fill red shoes

The Red Shoe Day fundraiser benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities needs volunteers in La Jolla. At busy intersections, these volunteers will solicit cash donations from morning commuters from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 20.

The donations will fund the range of services provided by Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego — including lodging, meals and emotional support — to families with a critically ill or injured child being treated at a San Diego hospital.

“This fundraiser would not be possible without the volunteers who give their time, talent and treasure to support the work of Ronald McDonald House,” said Chuck Day, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego.

Last year’s Red Shoe Day raised $243,000. Sign up at redshoedaysd.com

Salk prof named to research chair

Newly hired Salk professor Kay Tye has been recognized for her contributions and dedication to advancing science through research by being named to the Wylie Vale Chair. The chair was established by Salk trustee Liz Keadle, a former lab employee of late Salk professor Wylie Vale, who spent more than 40 years conducting groundbreaking research.