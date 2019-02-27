La Jolla merchants feature free parking, discounts and new energy

Parking will be free for most attendees of the La Jolla Village Merchants Association’s (LJVMA) May 11 evening of entertainment, discounts and food-sampling. (Formerly known as La Jolla Nights, the event is in the process of being renamed.)

The comped parking is thanks to a 300-space lot at 888 Prospect St. donated by Ace Parking. The company’s Brad Elssas made the announcement during an invite-only LJVMA breakfast, mixer and strategy session called Business4Breakfast, held on Wednesday, Feb. 20. at CAVU Restaurant and Brewery, 7536 Fay Ave.

Also at the breakfast, LJVMA executive director Jodi Rudick announced a new “sip, shop and stroll” event called Brake in The Village. Slated for 12 noon-5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, its intention is to keep Concours de’Elegance foot traffic in The Village in the hours before, during and after the annual car show, April 12-14.

Interim La Jolla Music Society president David Kitto was also on hand to introduce a new discount promotion for the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, opening Friday, April 5 at 7600 Fay St. Free to a limited number of merchants willing to offer meaningful discounts, the Conrad Card will be distributed to 550 local concert subscribers and board members.

“These affluent and discerning art patrons will be in the village pre- and post-concert and they are always looking for things to do,” read an informational packet distributed at the breakfast. “We want them to dine and drink in your restaurants, stay in your hotels and shop your stores.”

The 60-strong crowd — which also included District 1 Council member and mayoral candidate Barbara Bry — made several well-received suggestions of its own. These included a trolley to shuttle Concours attendees among Village merchants, a bike valet for all upcoming LJVMA events, and a Facebook group for private suggestions and communications among Village merchants.

Most of the merchants were pleased about the new energy and ideas brought to the organization by Rudick, who last October assumed the post vacated by Sheila Fortune.

“We are an amazing place with amazing beauty,” Rudick told the crowd, “and now we’re going to remove some of the obstacles to people coming here.”