SERVICE CALLS: Honorable ways to spend Memorial Day 2019

SATURDAY, May 25

USS Midway Veterans Wreath Ceremony

At 9 a.m. the USS Midway Museum, 910 N. Harbor Drive, will hold a free Veterans Wreath Ceremony featuring guest speaker Rear Admiral Bette Bolivar, commander of the Navy’s southwest region, an aircraft flyover, tossing of biodegradable wreaths over the ship, and a performance of “Taps.” The event is free to the public and admission to the museum following the ceremony is included for Wreath Ceremony attendees arriving before 9:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, May 26

Miramar National Cemetery

At 1 p.m. the eighth annual veteran’s memorial service at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Drive, will feature speaker Colonel Charles B. Dockery, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. It will be held in the flag-assembly area at the eastern end of the Avenue of Flags. miramarcemetery.org.

MONDAY, May 27

Memorial Day 10K Flag Run

At 8:45 a.m. this free annual event — along the beach from Carmel Valley to Cardiff — is not so much a race as it is a moderately-paced military-style formation during which all runners take turns handing off the American flag. Meet at the Goodwill drop-off at 12791 Sorrento Valley Road. Register at bit.ly/2JsyPwQ

Greenwood Memorial Park

At 1:30 p.m. Greenwood Park & Mortuary, 4300 Imperial Ave., will host its 98th annual Memorial Day service led by American Legion Post 6. Howard Lee Darter, Jr., past commander of American Legion Department of California, will address guests during a ceremony that also includes readings of General John A Logan’s Memorial Day Order, Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, Lincoln’s condolence letter to Mrs. Lydia Bixby and buglers playing “Taps.” Complimentary hot dogs and light refreshments served. (619) 450-1479.

Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial

At 2 p.m. this year’s ceremony at Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial, 6905 La Jolla Scenic Drive, honors U.S. Navy sailor Doris “Dorie” Miller, the first African-American to receive the Navy Cross, with a plaque dedication. Miller was serving on the USS West Virginia when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The keynote speaker will be retired USMC Major General Anthony Jackson. (858) 459-2314. soledadmemorial.com

USS Midway Museum Moment of Remembrance

At 3 p.m. a ceremony honoring the National Moment of Remembrance will be held on the flight deck of the Midway, 910 N. Harbor Drive, followed by a live performance of “Echo Taps.” Museum admission is required and is $23 for adults, free for ages 5 and under, and $10 for ages 6-12, ages 62 and over, and veterans and retired military with ID. (619) 544-9600.

Hometown Arlington West Memorial

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. the San Diego Veterans For Peace will set up their “Hometown Arlington West Memorial” on the front lawn of the USS Midway Museum, 910 N. Harbor Drive, where chapter veterans from all five services, will honor with special memorial markers, the 288 fallen brothers and sisters from Southern California who have died in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The public is asked to stop by, read their names, honor the ultimate sacrifice these comrades made and reflect on the overall costs of these ongoing wars and possible future wars.