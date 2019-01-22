Museum demolishes Shepherd house

The house at 636 Prospect St. (shown above in 2018) has returned to the vacant lot (below) that it was in the early 1940s, when the gardens surrounding Ellen Browning Scripps’ former home, at 700 Prospect St., were sold and subdivided.



Built not long afterward by noted architect Thomas Shepherd for former stage actress Alma Skinner — and visited in the early ‘80s by Oscar-winning actor Marlon Brando — the structure was demolished recently as part of the latest expansion of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, a $95 million project that broke ground in October 2018 and is expected to be completed in 2021.