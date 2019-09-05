Photos of the Week: Crowds head to La Jolla for the last days of summer

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK:

People flocked to San Diego’s beaches, including La Jolla Shores , during Labor Day weekend as temperatures soared in the region. Temperatures were generally five to 10 degrees above average across most of San Diego County throughout the final, holiday weekend of the summer, as monsoonal moisture flowed into Southern California, the National Weather Service said. It was all the more reason many visited The Shores, where Scripps Pier’s ocean temperature was a cool 73 F on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, when compared to inland temperatures like Borrego Springs 104 F, Escondido 98 F and Poway 96 F.

Kayakers took in the sights at La Jolla Shores beach during 2019 Labor Day weekend. (Photo by K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Thousands of beach goers lined La Jolla Shores beach the first weekend of September 2019 during Labor Day weekend. (Photo by K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

