Airbrush artist Chris Cott, of Chris' Custom Airbrush, snapped this shot of the driving rain that drenched the intersection of Girard Avenue and Prospect Street — and the rest of La Jolla and San DIego — on Saturday, Feb. 2. (COURTESY CHRIS COTT / CHRIS' CUSTOM AIRBRUSH)