Developers recommend permits for cabana, Marengo projects

At its Dec. 18 meeting, the La Jolla Development Permit Review (DPR) Committee recommended issuing a Coastal Development Permit (CDP) to the Rastetter Cabana Project, which removes a 3,355-square-foot house at 303 Sea Lane and replaces it with a 925-square-foot cabana, spa and two parking spaces.

Basically, the applicant bought the house next door just to knock it down and build a guest quarters.

Before joining her colleagues in the unanimous recommendation, DPR trustee Angeles Liera told the applicant’s representative, Paul Vaughan: “This is the only beach cottage I’ve seen that’s really a beach cottage.”

The project passed unanimously and with no public objection, which prompted a playful mock-objection from DPR chair Brian Will: “It’s too small!”

COREY LEVITAN DPR trustees Diane Kane and Mike Costello examine a materials board brought by applicant representative Claude-Anthony Marengo. DPR trustees Diane Kane and Mike Costello examine a materials board brought by applicant representative Claude-Anthony Marengo. (COREY LEVITAN)

C-A gets AOK

Presenter Claude-Anthony Marengo also received a unanimous recommendation. The co-owner of Marengo Morton Architects sought a CDP and Site Development Permit to demolish an existing residence and replace it with a 9,025-square-foot, two-story residence and 738-square-foot detached pool house at 7362 Brodiaea Way.

Marengo brought to the meeting everything requested during the project’s preliminary DPR review on Dec. 11 — including a larger landscape plan, aerial photo and materials board.

“Show and tell!” trustee Diane Kane joked when Marengo presented the materials from which he intends to construct the new house.

“I like your choice of materials,” Kane said. “It will really help it blend into the landscape.”

A brief discussion ensued about the impact this house might have on the silhouette of the ridge as viewed from La Jolla Shores. Although it was taller than the existing house, the committee decided that this was mitigated by building articulation, trees and the dark colors used.

— DPR next meets 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8 at the La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St.