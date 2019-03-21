The Conrad Update: CLIMBING TREES

Workers from DPR Construction hoist the first of three olive trees by crane over the frontage of the nearly completed Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center on Monday, March 18. The 16-foot-tall trees — later planted in the building’s courtyard — were too wide to fit through the street-level entrance. The La Jolla Music Society, operator of The Conrad, requested a no-parking permit for 15 spots to accommodate the delivery from Ancient Olive Trees in Marin County. The Conrad’s opening night is Friday, April 5.