Brooks Bros. reopens grandly in La Jolla on Girard

Brooks Brothers opened its new La Jolla location, 7824 Girard Ave., in style with a Dec. 12 party featuring complimentary wine, hors d'oeuvres and live music.

“This new store is something we’re really proud of,” said manager Duane Sizemore, who cut the ribbon an hour into the celebration inside the 4,591-square-foot space. (Sizemore also managed the New York-based company’s 14,000-square-foot location at 1055 Wall Street, which closed in September after 10 years.)

The Saxations provide live music duiring the grand opening.

A set of live music was performed next to a shirt display by The Saxations, a brassy female quartet whose members include Allison Boles, education and community programming manager for the La Jolla Music Society (LJMS).

Sizemore announced that Brooks Brothers was donating 10 percent of sales during the grand opening to LJMS, whose interim president, David Kitto, was on hand to thank Brooks Brothers and to promise revelers that the lineup at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center — scheduled to open April 5, 2019 at 7600 Fay Ave. — is “going to be extraordinary.”

Interim La Jolla Music Society president David Kitto thanks Brooks Brothers' Duane Sizemore for donating 10 percent of sales during the grand opening to his organization.

Longtime La Jollans who agreed to be interviewed — including a few neighboring shopkeepers — were happy about the new Brooks Brothers store. Though less than a third the size of the old one, one noted, at least this important luxury company is maintaining a presence in town. In addition, eliminating the prominent store vacancy left since Burns Drugs shuttered in 2014, after 62 years, was welcomed by all as a plus for the community.

Well-wishers sip and shop during the grand opening.

Founded in 1818, Brooks Brothers is the oldest men’s clothier in the U.S. The privately owned company is owned by the Italian billionaire Claudio Del Vecchio. Brooks Brothers La Jolla remains its only non-outlet location in San Diego County.