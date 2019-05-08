LA JOLLA NEWS NUGGETS

Reporters capture California Press Association ‘spot’Light

La Jolla Light reporters won six journalism prizes in the recent California Newspaper Publishers Association (CNPA) annual competition. The awards were handed out May 4 in Long Beach.

Corey Levitan received top accolades for his feature stories “Sperms of Endearment,” “On a Mission: Rediscovering the Original El Camino Real through La Jolla” and “Can’t Burst His Bubble,” a profile of a man down on his luck. Levitan also won two photo awards for an image of The Marine Room’s Chef Bernard Guillas posing in the waves in front of his seaside restaurant and “Chabad Ushers in Hanukkah,” a thoughtful shot that captured a candlelit spiritual moment.

Ashley Mackin-Solomon took top Public Service Journalism honors for her series “Over Their Heads: La Jolla residents want answers to spiking water bills.”

Princess St. access coming (back) soon

Restoration will soon begin on the historic Princess Street Coastal Access Trail. In September, the California Coastal Conservancy (CCC) awarded the Environmental Center of San Diego (ECSD) a $38,860 grant for the first phase of the project, including pre-construction assessment, site preparation and a master plan design of the trail.

Once completed, the trail will offer public access to a stretch of the shoreline isolated by modern development. It will descend 50 feet from the public street at the bluff top to the beach and State Marine Reserve and La Jolla Underwater Park, and will be open between sunrise and sunset.

“We will work with urgency to honor the decades-long efforts of local coastal access advocates that has yielded this important victory for the public,” said Pam Heatherington, project lead at ECSD, which will maintain the trail and landscaping in partnership with the San Diego Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation.

Access to the trail has been blocked by a locked gate since the 1970s, when former property owner Jane Baker built her house. Since then, the CCC has requested a public-access easement be dedicated.

In 1999, neighboring property owners, the Kretowiczs, entered into litigation, arguing that it would be too dangerous for the public to access the beach through the since-eroded bluffside. However, the CCC found that there was a history of public access at the site, and easement documents were filed with the City of San Diego and the CCC that note there is a public access lane adjacent the property that will be part of the property record going forward.

Senior Spring Dance at La Jolla Rec Center

The La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St., will hold its Senior Spring Dance 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 17. Dinner, beverages, coffee and dessert will be served, and live entertainment will be by the Breez’n Band.

To register, mail a check payable to City Treasurer to La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St., La Jolla, CA 92037 or visit sdrecconnect.com and type in code #58271. (A $2 transaction fee, and 3 percent service charge, will apply if paying with a credit card.)

Postal hunger drive, Saturday, May 11

The Post Office will holds its 27th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Saturday, May 11. Residents are asked to leave non-perishable goods for letter carriers to collect during their appointed rounds that day.

Currently, one in 7 adults, and one in 5 children face food insecurity in San Diego County. Last year, San Diego District letter carriers collected almost 750,000 pounds of food. Read more at bit.ly/2Lq0QXR.

San Diego County Fair jobs available

Outgoing and enthusiastic candidates for a wide variety of positions at this year’s San Diego County Fair — which runs May 31 to July 4 — will be interviewed 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.

Representatives from several departments will be on hand looking for candidates to fill openings for ambassadors, guest-services and info-booth representatives, midway ticket-sellers, parking directors, parking cashiers, facility workers, EMTs, traffic controllers, shuttle and tram drivers, and security guards.

Interested applicants are asked to apply online beforehand, so their applications will be on hand. sdfair.com/jobs

UCSD: Prostate meds delay cancer diagnosis

UC San Diego School of Medicine researchers report that men taking medications for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) — a non-cancerous condition in which the enlarged prostate squeezes or blocks the urethra — experienced a two-year delay in diagnosing their prostate cancer and were twice as likely to have advanced disease upon diagnosis. The findings appeared in the May 6 online issue of JAMA Internal Medicine.

Because prostate cancer can cause an increase in PSA levels, the PSA test is used as a screening tool for this cancer type. The problem is that men are prescribed 5-ARI to reduce the effects of BPH, which affects more than half of men over age 50, when 5-ARI artificially reduces PSA levels.

“Our study demonstrates how important it is to raise awareness among medical care teams and patients that 5-ARI inhibitors can cause PSA suppression,” said Brent Rose, UCSD School of Medicine assistant professor and senior author of the paper.

La Jolla immunologist is jolly good fellow

La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) president Mitchell Kronenberg is among 52 immunologists selected by the American Association of Immunologists (AAI) for its inaugural class of fellows.

Election as a fellow recognizes members for distinguished careers and outstanding scientific contributions, as well as their service to AAI and the immunology community.

Kronenberg is renown in the field for his extensive studies of a subset of specialized T cells known as invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cells and their brethren, mucosal-associated invariant T (MAIT) cells. Both cell types are an integral part of the innate immune response, which reacts almost immediately to foreign invaders.

UCSD CIO is Kellen it

Vince Kellen, UC San Diego’s chief information officer (CIO), has been inducted into the CIO Hall of Fame. The national award recognizes outstanding information-technology (IT) leaders who have significantly contributed to the discipline.

“This prestigious honor is extremely fitting for Vince Kellen,” said Pierre Ouillet, UCSD vice chancellor and chief financial officer. “He is an innovative visionary who brings his deep expertise and organizational acumen to transform UC San Diego and support the success of its academic and research enterprise.”