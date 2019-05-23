Cluster Association closes 2018-2019 year, finds Social Intelligence partners

At its last meeting of the (school) year, the La Jolla Cluster Association gathered May 16 at Muirlands Middle School to reflect on the 2018-2019 goal of improving Social Emotional Learning. The goal was set at the first meeting of the year, and Cluster members have been working since to find partners and programming.

The Cluster Association is comprised of parents, teachers and principals from La Jolla’s five public schools: Bird Rock Elementary, La Jolla Elementary, Torrey Pines Elementary, Muirlands Middle and La Jolla High.

Also known as “Social Intelligence,” Social Emotional Learning is intended give students the chance to develop an understanding of emotional well-being for themselves and others.

Parent Fran Shimp opened: “When we first brought this up, it was to produce a Kindergarten through Grade 12 track, using the same language, to prevent the issues we were seeing at the high school by teaching (social intelligence) skills at the elementary and middle school levels. Our goals were to get all the elementary schools together and on the same page, and bring that up to the middle school. We wanted to get student involvement, to key in on what the issues are, rather than what adults think the issues are.”

While this year served as an information-gathering mission, the programs will be implemented next year.

Thus far, parents and counselors from La Jolla’s elementary schools have met to come up with five topics to incorporate into lessons: 1) self-regulation and recognizing your emotions and coping with them positively; 2) effective communication and how to speak up for yourself; 3) the concept of integrity, including personal responsibility, honor, trustworthiness, fairness and sincerity; 4) empathy; and 5) appreciating diversity and inclusivity.

Going forward, parent workshops will be scheduled. Further, curricula the schools are considering include the San Diego Unified School District-recommended Second Steps for empathy, problem-solving and anger management, and the Four You Squad, which encourages student support groups.

One Torrey Pines Elementary School parent noted: “We know the counselors are super busy, so anything the parents can do to help out (would be appreciated). We have a lot of good ideas, we just want to get them going.”

Over the course of the meeting, parents advocated for a student-centered club at the elementary school level, so the information is coming from their peers, coupled with lessons given by counselors with a determined curriculum.

At Muirlands Middle School, principal Geof Martin said thus far, the school has been successful in incorporating Project Wisdom initiatives that teach life lessons; and Allied Action, intended to create a culture of up-standers.

“We’re hopeful that these programs get implemented with some fidelity and we see some results,” Martin said. The school is also looking to partner with non-profit organization’s We End Violence director Jeff Bucholtz to lead professional development for teachers; Natural High, which encourages alternatives to drugs and alcohol; and Unlocking the Genius, which engages students in site-based lessons that encourage strengths, experiences and connections to local opportunities to develop their interests.

At La Jolla High, programming changes may include grade-specific workshops with We End Violence, peer-counseling groups, and a series of health and wellness fairs.

Cluster president John May noted that at the SDUSD Gifted and Talented Education (GATE) committee meeting, there was a presentation on Social Emotional Learning, “which was not there a year ago” he said. “This is going to get rolled out District-wide in the next year or so.”

Also at La Jolla Cluster

New members sought: Given the year is over, May said some board members are not returning, and new board members will be needed to represent the different schools. Those who would like to participate can speak to the leadership at their respective sites or visit lajollacluster.com

New principal named: Area 5 Superintendent Mitzi Merino formally announced that Stephanie Hasselbrink was appointed new La Jolla Elementary School principal, after serving as interim principal for months, following Donna Tripi’s resignation.