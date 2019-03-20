La Jolla Light Community Calendar: March 21

Curious about Kiwanis?

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla invites members of the community interested in learning about Kiwanis to attend a membership lunch, noon, Friday, March 22 at La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7715 Draper Ave. The membership lunch will feature a performance by the Fern Street Circus. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the needs of young children. Kiwanis Club of La Jolla actively supports non-profits in La Jolla, San Diego and Tijuana with grants from its major fundraising event, the La Jolla Half Marathon. The club also organizes and hosts the Junior Olympics for elementary school children in La Jolla and the annual Pancake Breakfast. Questions: Call (858) 945-2280, e-mail craigbratlien@gmail.com or visit kiwanisclublajolla.org

Thursday, March 21

Sunrise Rotary of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation suggested. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Ekphrasis (writing about and with art) workshop, noon. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Poetry Workshop, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 412-6351. lajollalibrary.org

Thriving Thursdays lectures on varying health topics and tips for self-care and wellness, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St., Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

Friday, March 22

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Senior technology workshop, “Virtual reality 101,” 10:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Computer Help Lab, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org

Saturday, March 23

Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. Bring your own bike, some available for rent. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com

Ikebana flower arranging class, 9:30 a.m. advanced, 11:30 a.m. beginner/intermediate, Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. How to use computers and smartphones safely. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

Dog adoptions and walking group, “Wiggle Waggle Walk,” 10:30 a.m. Group walk with dogs. Start and end at Muttropolis, 7755 Girard Ave., walk to The Cove and La Valencia Hotel. Discount given to walkers the day of event. (858) 459-9663.

Harbor seal pupping season presentation, featuring videos, slideshow, lecture and Q&A, 1 p.m. Mangelsen Images of Nature Gallery, 7916 Girard Ave. lajollaharborseals.net

Sunday, March 24

La Jolla Open Aire farmers market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699.

La Jolla World Tea Enthusiasts meets, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Monday, March 25

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Laughter wellness, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Movie screening with popcorn, “Jersey Boys,” 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Parks and Beaches, Inc. meets, 4 p.m. La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. ljparksbeaches@gmail.com

Tuesday, March 26

Watercolor painting class with Sharon Hinckley, 8:30 a.m. Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. (858) 775-1083.

Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation suggested. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Mind-body fitness for older adults, 12:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Wednesday, March 27

Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org