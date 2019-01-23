La Jolla Light Community Calendar: Jan. 24

The Best Medicine

The community is invited to start the week laughing by participating in free Laughter Wellness sessions, 10 a.m. Mondays at La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The class incorporates yoga breathing, belly laughs and more. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Thursday, Jan. 24

Sunrise Rotary of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Information meeting and Bird Rock Elementary School campus tour for interested parents, 9:30 a.m. auditorium, 5371 La Jolla Hermosa Ave. Registration information available. (858) 488-0537.

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Republican Women Luncheon, Siyamak Khorrami, general manager at The Epoch Times (California) will speak with members of the La Jolla chapter of Republican Women of California, 11:30 a.m. Tickets: $35. Location upon RSVP: (858) 457-5670.

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Panel discussion, “When you’re caring for two: Finding caregiver life balance and avoiding burnout,” 6 p.m. Monarch Cottage, 7630 Fay Ave. RSVP: (619) 990-1307.

Thriving Thursdays lectures, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St., Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

Music, from Daniel Cervantes, 7:30 p.m. Beaumont’s, 5662 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0474.

Friday, Jan. 25

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Senior technology lecture, “Ride Sharing: The new frontier,” 10:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Computer Help Lab, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Tai Chi, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org

Music, from The Nineteen90s, 9 p.m. Beaumont’s, 5662 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0474.

Saturday, Jan. 26

Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com

Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. How to use computers and smartphones safely. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

Dog adoptions and Walking Group, “Wiggle Waggle Walk,” 10:30 a.m. Group walk with dogs. Start and end at Muttropolis, 7755 Girard Ave., walk to the Cove and La Valencia Hotel. Discounts day of event. (858) 459-9663.

Friendship Gardeners of Del Mar meets, 1 p.m. Master Gardener Lynlee Austell-Slayter speaks on “Edible Gardens.” Location upon RSVP: (858) 755-6570.

Documentary screening, “Wolverine: Chasing the phantom,” 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Harbor seal “talk and walk,” 2 p.m. Learn about the life cycle of the harbor seals on a walk to Casa Beach to view the new pups with docents of the Sierra Club Seal Society. Mangelsen Nature Gallery, 7916 Girard Ave. (858) 551-9553.

Music, Sofa King Bueno, 9 p.m. Beaumont’s, 5662 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0474.

Sunday, Jan. 27

Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699.

La Jolla World Tea Enthusiasts meets, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Monday, Jan. 28

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Athenaeum mini-concert with Marion Garver on contrabass flute, noon, 1008 Wall St. ljathenaeum.org/mini-concerts

Chair Yoga, 1 p.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

La Jolla Pen Women meet, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Parks & Beaches, Inc. meets, 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. ljparksnbeaches@gmail.com

Sunset Meditation, 4:44 p.m. Windansea Beach at Neptune Place and Nautilus Street. (347) 268-0946.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

La Jolla Business Network International (BNI) meets, 7 a.m. The Lot, 7611 Fay Ave. Free to attend, breakfast for purchase. RSVP: joy@luxurysocalrealty.com

Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation suggested. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Rotary Club of La Jolla, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. lora.fisher@usbank.com