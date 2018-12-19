La Jolla Light Community Calendar: Dec. 20

Thursday, Dec. 20

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation suggested. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

American Legion Post 275 meets, 11:30 a.m. Hennessy’s Tavern, 7811 Herschel Ave. 20 percent discount to veterans. RSVP: (619) 572-1022. payneking@earthlink.net

Movie Matinee film screening, “The Bicycle Thief” (1948), 1 p.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451.

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Poetry Workshop, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 412-6351. lajollalibrary.org

Thriving Thursdays lectures, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

Open Mic night with pianist/guitarist Carlos Velasco and bassist Kevin Moraine, 7 p.m. Covo La Jolla Lounge, 1205 Prospect St. (858) 246-6721.

Friday, Dec. 21

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Computer Help Lab, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Tai Chi, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org

Saturday, Dec. 22

Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. Bring your own bike, some available for rent. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com

Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. How to use computers and smartphones safely. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

Dog adoptions and Walking Group, “Wiggle Waggle Walk,” 10:30 a.m. Start and end at Muttropolis, 7755 Girard Ave., walk to The Cove and La Valencia. Discounts day of event. (858) 459-9663.

Sunday, Dec. 23

La Jolla Open Aire farmers market, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699.

La Jolla World Tea Enthusiasts meets, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Shores meditation group meets, 5 p.m. Location given upon RSVP: (858) 200-5096. ellenoneness@icloud.com

Monday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve

Laughter Wellness, 10 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Parks & Beaches meeting canceled until Jan. 28, 2019.

Tuesday, Dec. 25

Christmas Day: municipalities closed

Wednesday, Dec. 26

Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com

Rise and Shine exercise class with meditation, 9 a.m. St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. $5, free childcare. (858) 459-3421.

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Movie Club, 1:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

La Jolla Recreation Advisory Group meeting canceled until Jan. 23, 2019

Thursday, Dec. 27

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation suggested. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Pen to Paper writing group meeting canceled.

Public Speaking workshop, “Feeling Excited And Ready” meets, 3 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Thriving Thursdays lectures, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

Open Mic night with pianist and guitarist Carlos Velasco and bassist Kevin Moraine, 7 p.m. Covo La Jolla Lounge, 1205 Prospect St. (858) 246-6721.

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

