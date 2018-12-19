Council member Barbara Bry files in San Diego Mayor’s race

La Jolla resident, Democrat and District 1 City Council representative Barbara Bry filed a candidate intention statement to run for San Diego Mayor in the 2020 election last week.

If elected, Bry would be San Diego’s third female mayor since the office began in 1850 (fourth if you count Toni Atkin’s four-and-a-half month term as interim mayor following Dick Murphy’s resignation in 2005).

As of La Jolla Light’s Tuesday deadline, J’Erer Evans of Hillcrest, Cedric Greene of the College Area and Rich Riel (of an unknown San Diego neighborhood) had also filed candidate intention statements with the City Clerk.

Incumbent Mayor Kevin Faulconer, a Republican, is ineligible to run for a third term.

A Bry spokesperson told the Light, Bry will comment on her candidacy at the start of the new year.

A self-described “high-tech entrepreneur,” Bry in 1998 founded Athena San Diego, an organization for women in the tech and life sciences community; and in 2008, she founded Run Women Run, an organization that encourages and trains women to seek elected and appointed office.

Bry ran for City Council in 2016 to fill the seat vacated by Sherri Lightner when Lightner termed out, defeating Republican Ray Ellis in the November 2016 runoff.

U.S. Congressman Scott Peters (CA-52), a Democrat, is also rumored to be considering a run for the mayoral office. Peters served as City Council District 1 representative before his election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2013.