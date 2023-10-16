Our Readers Write: UC San Diego growth, bicycle safety

UCSD chancellor has an ‘edifice complex’

In response to the guest commentary from [UC San Diego] Chancellor [Pradeep] Khosla (“As UC San Diego chancellor, here’s how I’ll make student housing affordable and accessible,” Sept. 28, La Jolla Light):

I was very surprised to read that the chancellor was so “proud to rank third in the nation for the amount of student housing we provide on campus, and that by 2025, we will offer on-campus housing for more than 22,000 students — which will make UC San Diego the largest on-campus housing program in the country.”

What kind of goal is that for a first-class university?!

I was under the impression that UCSD was aiming to be one of the top universities in the country in biomechanics, medical research, basic sciences, marine biology, etc, etc, etc. Many of the loftier pursuits in the academic world!

He neglected to mention that by cramming 22,000 students into a large quadrangle of university property, he has single-handedly contributed to the demise of the quality of life of a whole village! Did he reach out to the people living in La Jolla to ask what they think of the addition of 10 to 12 high-rise buildings sitting across the street from homes and on the horizon of your windows?

He has turned the lives of the people in The Village of La Jolla into a bit of a nightmare, with even worse to come when the full complement of 22,000 students begins to come and go on all the surrounding roads that were never built to take the additional cars that those students will be driving.

Mr. Khosla, from my windows, I can see that you have abandoned the goal of a first-class university but are fulfilling your personal goal as a chancellor with an “edifice complex“!

Edith Bookstein

Where is UCSD’s concern for the community?

The Sept. 28 opinion piece by UCSD Chancellor Khosla clarified his goal to increase housing ASAP for the overpopulation he has promoted during his 10-year tenure.

Will the high-rise dorm buildings prioritize a healthy community for all residents in La Jolla? Or include public outdoor green space shared with the community?

Will the residents rely on car transportation?

Does the new housing include safe biking and walking to UCSD and to public transport?

No mention was made of supporting a high quality of student or community life.

Overpopulation benefits no one.

Kaia Gantzel

Neighborhoods near UCSD are already overburdened

Chancellor Pradeep Khosa’s recent open letter styled “How I‘ll make student housing affordable …” should be titled “Hooray for UCSD and to hell with La Jolla.”

It merely amplifies the ill-planned, unbridled growth without due consideration for permanent residents. Even assuming rapid enrollment expansion is desirable or warranted, why is UCSD choosing to do so on the 25 percent of the campus that directly abuts single-story neighborhoods? These already overburdened neighborhoods now have skyscrapers dominate their views.

There’s plenty of campus closer to University Town Center and Interstate 5 where “urban” development is already present. So why build on top of single-family neighborhoods?

These concrete and glass eyesores do not seem part of a long-term plan to make UCSD an educational and architectural jewel. Rather, they appear targeted at some short-sighted internal enrollment goal sans vision of creating harmonious aesthetics for the campus or community relationship.

It is tragic that one person or entity can permanently and so adversely impact all of our community.

Patrick Hosey

— — —

Will local roads ever be safe for bicyclists?

Again I almost got hit by a car riding my bike to school at UC San Diego on Gilman Drive. Although a protected bike lane was approved years ago, this 50 mph road where people regularly speed to and from the highway continues to offer no protection for runners, walkers or bikers trying to get to the coastal rail trail or toward the grocery stores.

People regularly run across this four-lane street designed just for cars. Can the city of San Diego at least lower the speed limit or put in more crosswalk options?

I’ve tried to discuss this with them, but it is “not close enough to a school.” Yet UCSD and the Montessori school are right there.

Do they ever listen? Will our roads ever be safe for bikers?

Sarah Mulholland

— — —

