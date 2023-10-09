Our Readers Write: UCSD growth, Scripps Coastal Reserve, eucalyptus trees, Torrey Pines Road crossing

Chancellor continues to ignore key issues in push for unbridled growth

In the Sept. 28 La Jolla Light, Dan Linn wrote a concise and eloquent response (“UCSD’s growth plans are unjustified and damaging,” Our Readers Write) to the Sept. 21 article outlining Chancellor [Pradeep] Khlosa’s vision for UC San Diego’s future (“As UCSD continues to eye new housing, chancellor has an idea — a village for up to 6,000 students”).

In the article, the chancellor described his aspiration for increased enrollment and his plans to deal with the housing crisis. Mr. Linn’s response is so succinct, in fact, that it is hard to expand upon and would seem hardly necessary to do so.

However, the Sept. 28 Guest Commentary from the chancellor shows that once again, he is not listening (“As UC San Diego chancellor, here’s how I’ll make student housing affordable and accessible”).

The chancellor’s commentary fails to directly address central issues repeatedly brought up by members of this community. As in so many previous articles from the chancellor, he snows the reader with a flurry of statistics and justifications for his course of action — to increase enrollment and housing supply. This is quite simply a matter of bait and switch.

Khlosa never addresses the core issue — the cause of the housing shortage. Put simply, the problem is this chancellor’s push for unbridled growth. Not only does the relentless growth adversely affect the students in their scramble to find affordable housing, it negatively affects the community as well. I have not once heard the chancellor address the oft-repeated complaint that this university shows no interest in working with and within our community. The concerns of those who actually live here day to day are never acknowledged and addressed.

As was so clearly pointed out in Mr. Linn’s letter, these concerns encompass the aesthetic, environmental and infrastructure issues that directly affect every member of this community’s quality of life.

The chancellor claims that “expanding access to higher education has been a top priority during my 11-year tenure as UC San Diego chancellor.”

I say mission accomplished. Allow me to propose a simple solution to appease both the community and students — stop the growth. Now.

Pia Stern

UCSD’s admissions and housing plans are not reasonable

UCSD Chancellor Pradeep Khosla’s boastful declaration in the La Jolla Light on Sept. 28 about how his campus student housing program will be the biggest in the country sounds ridiculous, more fit for a real estate magnate than an institutional leader with a research and educational mission.

Like it or not, this University of California branch cannot admit every student who wants to attend, nor should it. The egregious mushrooming of high-density, high-rise campus housing over the past few years is feeding, and is being fed by, these unsustainable enrollment aspirations.

Instead, reasonable admissions and enrollment limits (probably already exceeded) must be set and adhered to and on-campus housing appropriately provided and scaled in response. The university can then enjoy ever-greater metrics for incoming student quality and diversity.

Rob Bookstein

UCSD abuses power with Scripps Coastal Reserve closure

I was absolutely floored when I read that the now-closed Scripps Coastal Reserve is “directly across from and overlooked by UC San Diego’s official chancellor’s residence.” (“UC San Diego must obey the Coastal Act,” Our Readers Write, Sept. 28, La Jolla Light).

“UC San Diego closes oceanfront nature reserve in chancellor’s backyard” would have been an appropriate headline. This is an appalling abuse of power.

Kelly Kauffman

Removal of La Jolla Shores eucalyptus trees was a good thing

Regarding the eucalyptus trees cut down in the La Jolla neighborhood (“City to investigate removal of trees in La Jolla Shores,” Oct. 5, La Jolla Light): This is a good thing since these trees are invasive and their oils are very flammable. All of them should be cut down in North America and not allowed to be imported.

We should be planting native species (oak, sycamore, cottonwood) to meet climate goals. The violators did us a favor.

James Mayfield

City could save a lot of money on Torrey Pines Road crossing

Spending $1.65 million to improve a dangerous midblock crossing near Ardath Lane would be a waste of city money (“Decision to take part of La Jolla traffic signal funds to help pay for one in D.M. Heights raises eyebrows,” Sept. 21, La Jolla Light).

I drive that section regularly and about 30 cars park on that little strip of Torrey Pines Road, but that doesn’t mean it’s a safe place for parking. Aside from the speeding mentioned in the article, cars often ignore the existing crossing and sail right through the walk signal, even as people are waiting to cross.

The city should recognize the inherent danger of parking there and just paint the remaining curbs red, saving a lot of money while making it safer overall.

Jim Wilkerson

What’s on YOUR mind?

