Our Readers Write: Ex-Jack in the Box, UCSD housing, SummerFest

Former Jack in the Box has been an eyesore long enough

How long do the residents and tourists of La Jolla have to be exposed to the horrible blight that The Bishop’s School has created on Pearl Street?

The Bishop’s School purchased the old Jack in the Box restaurant over two years ago and they have done nothing but put an ugly fence around the property and is just letting this property fall further into disrepair.

The Bishop’s School keeps saying they are trying to find someone to lease it until they figure out what they want to do with the property. However, as you can guess, no one is going to rent that property when they know the lease will be for a short term (as the school will eventually kick them out to use the property for their school needs).

If Bishop’s can’t figure out what they want to use the property for, they should at least be forced to tear down the old Jack in the Box restaurant building and keep the property looking nice.

It is time for the local residents to push back against The Bishop’s School. We have been very patient with them over the past two years, but enough is enough. We all know they paid over $5 million for the property, so money is not an issue with this very expensive private school. This is just them not being a good neighbor.

Tony Schmidt

UC San Diego needs new student housing now

I am concerned about the construction delays for new student housing projects at UC San Diego (“As UCSD continues to eye new housing, chancellor has an idea — a village for up to 6,000 students,” Sept. 21, La Jolla Light).

With overflowing wait lists, students need more affordable on-campus housing options soon.

While the university’s long-term goals are admirable, UC San Diego must take bolder steps to address urgent short-term housing needs. While helpful, temporary solutions like hotel discounts fail to resolve the larger crisis of housing affordability confronting students.

I urge UC San Diego to re-evaluate timelines and identify ways to expedite new housing development. Streamlining bureaucracy, improving project oversight and holding builders accountable can help accelerate progress.

Affordable housing is essential for educational equity and expanding college access. As a public university, UC San Diego is responsible for making housing a top priority and serving students’ interests — not just in 2025 or 2035, but right now.

Students deserve no less.

Saad Asad

La Jolla is lucky to have SummerFest

It is no surprise that SummerFest is scaling new heights in attendance and income (“Music Society’s SummerFest breaks income record,” Sept. 21, La Jolla Light).

I am always reluctant to leave La Jolla in August because SummerFest’s programming and music-making is world-class fare by any standard. Music that spans the centuries with attention to the art of our own time; virtuoso composers and performers who tell us how they feel about the music they are playing —- all this in our beautiful Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center.

How lucky can a community be?! Hats off to the La Jolla Music Society and its staff for bringing us such excellence!

Renee Levine Packer

What’s on YOUR mind?

What's on YOUR mind?