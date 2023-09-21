Overdue Column: I’m still keeping my library love local

Katia Graham says being the youth services librarian at the La Jolla/Riford Library was “the most meaningful job I have ever had.”

Katia Graham has resigned from her position as youth services librarian at the La Jolla/Riford branch of the San Diego Public Library. This article is the first of her new series of columns for the La Jolla Light called “Overdue Column: A Love Letter to Libraries, Literature and Locals.”

Dear La Jolla,

More than two years ago, the La Jolla Light featured a profile about the new children’s librarian titled “‘Anything is possible’: New La Jolla youth librarian keeps library love local.” How I love this community.

Just look at what we have been able to achieve together coming out of the pandemic. There’s a brightness and a warmth to the youth area that feels like home, with crafts from last year’s A-Z story time series displayed on the shelves. Flags from countries all over the world are draped across the world languages section. The events calendar reflects a unique lineup of youth programming. There are games near the youth desk that kids enjoy playing with at their leisure.

All because you come to the library. You check out the books. You attend the programs. You are reflected in everything we do. And the pleasantly fuzzy feeling that comes over us in the library has everything to do with the people who breathe life into the space. That’s you. That’s the wonderful staff at the branch.

My eyes grew big when I saw the 2023 Summer Reading Program surpass the participation count for the previous five years. Way to curb reading regression over a months-long absence from school, team!

But there are other powerful outcomes, like when Bird Rock Elementary School second-grader Leili said, “You have made me love books, and now I want to read all of them.” Or when a baby crawls over to my lap in the middle of a song. Or when a shy preschooler gains the confidence to unabashedly chase bubbles during Seaside Storytime at Scripps Park. Or a La Jolla High School student pitches a passion for water conversation in front of Congressman Scott Peters, leading to a community service project every teen in La Jolla can take part in.

Or when a parent stops by the reference desk to show me photos from a family trip to Costa Rica and confides that they are taking Spanish lessons. Or when the legacy of a hard-working woman who made the History Room happen is preserved.

I will cherish your care and curiosity. I will always be grateful to San Diego Public Library for hiring me.

Being the youth services librarian at the La Jolla/Riford Library is the most meaningful job I have ever had. Getting to know you, your families and your various reading interests has been a privilege. You blow me away with your questions and smiles. You inspire me.

You will be seeing me around the neighborhood with my own kids or especially at the La Jolla/Riford branch checking out books. I will still keep library love local. I will still be a librarian eager to know how your families are doing and what your children are reading. There are more questions and smiles for us to exchange.

Argentine author Jorge Luis Borges famously believed that “paradise will be a kind of library.” One does not associate walls with that vision, correct? What is a library but a place of comfort, wonder and diversity of ideas? La Jolla is such a paradise, defined not by boundaries but the infinite possibilities attributed to each of the residents and visitors looking out from the emerald coast onto the horizon across the glistening sea. I will still be a part of our library. I will still be connected to you.

This is not goodbye. It is a whole-hearted thank you.

Katia Graham has a master of management in library and information science degree from USC and is the founder of Librarian on the Go, a catalyst to encourage reading and community engagement through librarian outreach services. Follow her on Instagram at librarian_onthego. ◆