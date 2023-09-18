Our Readers Write: Vendors; Point La Jolla; streets and traffic

La Jolla is being wrecked from the outside

Reading the hollow explanation from San Diego city representative Venus Molina about doing something [about sidewalk vendors operating on First Amendment claims] proves the effort that has been put forth has made no difference (“Regulations being drafted to address ‘First Amendment vendors’ in shoreline areas,” Sept. 14, La Jolla Light).

Her statement “If you are selling anything, you are a vendor and need a permit” indicates that the city’s position is to make vending legal in [Scripps] Park by forcing vendors to get a permit when the goal [of the city’s vending ordinance in shoreline parks] is supposed to be to remove the vendors completely.

And if she doesn’t believe that this situation is already “out of control,” then obviously she doesn’t live in La Jolla, because it has been for years.

Since early this year, when enforcement of the ordinance was challenged over First Amendment arguments vs. city policy regarding vending in the park, nothing has changed. And now, the city’s idea is to clarify the language of the ordinance and restart the whole process all over again with public input before voting again on the ordinance that already exists but isn’t enforced. So my question is, “What’s the point?”

Which brings up the article regarding widening of the sidewalk around Scripps Park (“La Jolla planners authorize use of San Diego funds for sidewalk reconstruction next to Scripps Park,” Sept. 14, La Jolla Light).

The grass is dead because of the vendors setting up on the same space day after day.

The section along on the east side was killed during the post-pandemic time, when there were more vendors that visitors, and was never repaired. What was park maintenance doing?

The article also noted that there is only $80,000 of the $250,000 needed to complete the sidewalk project, so it won’t be happening anytime soon. But if the powers that be thought a little harder, they’d see the correlation between the damage done by the vendors and just reseed the grass and protect the growth at a fraction of the price. Widening the sidewalk is not necessary!

Finally, it saddens me beyond comprehension that La Jolla beach access is being limited by outsiders (“Coastal Commission approves year-round closure of Point La Jolla for at least the next seven years,” Sept. 14, La Jolla Light). There is no better way to say it.

Closing the point for sea lions that have coexisted with humans for decades before these politicians (including City Councilman [Joe] LaCava) decided they needed protection (from tourists) shows lack of consideration for the residents and ocean users of La Jolla.

If the so-called park rangers actually did their job and kept tourists away from the sea lions and/or issued citations to violators, this would not be an issue.

But now it’s done. Scripps Park is no longer the jewel of La Jolla. It’s being turned into a filthy cesspool. Check the water quality around The Cove!

I have no desire to visit Scripps Park or Boomer Beach while the city continues to decimate the once-iconic location with its inaction.

Maybe in seven years I’ll reconsider, but there are plenty of other places to visit and spend my money in San Diego without the residual excrement from sea lions, plus the vendors who occupy the park as well as the parking spaces and sidewalks and block the views because they will set up wherever they feel like it — but not on the dirt spaces they created. Go figure!

You can thank the California Coastal Commission, LaCava and the S.D. City Council for the damage they did to the park and the reputation of La Jolla.

Nick Menas

— — —

How much has really changed in La Jolla in 103 years?

I came across this brief article that appeared in the La Jolla Light on Feb. 27, 1920. I could only think that the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Why not pave Girard Street?

The recent rains have brought forcibly to the attention of residents and tourists the necessity of paving Girard Street, which is the main business street of La Jolla. What is holding back this much-needed improvement?

Is it the reluctance of a few property owners who don’t want to kick in with the necessary coin? If so, who are said reluctant property owners?

A little action in this matter would be greatly appreciated by all La Jollans, as all of La Jolla uses this street daily. We will be glad to publish a list of the property owners on said street and their sentiments in the matter. Interested parties, please write.

Speeding autos continue to menace the safety of pedestrians on Prospect Street where Girard intersects. This dangerous corner should be patrolled by a police officer from 3 to 5 in the afternoons for a while, and a few of these speed maniacs should be brought up before Judge Ed L. Davin, thereby giving Ed a chance to put the fear of the law in these birds’ hearts and a few dollars in the city treasury.

La Jolla is a part of the city of San Diego when tax time comes, but a large portion of the remainder of the year we are “hicks,” seemingly. We have not seen a sign of the day policeman for months, and if Officer Armstrong is still on the job, he might employ his time, or part of it, very profitably in stopping speeding in La Jolla rather than catching an occasional speeder who “steps on it” along the uninhabited portions of the road between here and San Diego.

Stop the speeding in the heart of La Jolla and save a terrible accident.

Seonaid McArthur

— — —

