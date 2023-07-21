I’m retiring as publisher, but the Light will keep shining

Thank you, La Jolla.

It has been my honor to lead the La Jolla Light for more than a quarter of its publishing history. But all good things must come to an end, and as of Friday, July 21, I am retiring as publisher of the Light and Union-Tribune Community Press.

The Light has kept La Jolla informed for 110 years, and I fully expect that La Jollans will be reading the Light for the next century.

As I start the next chapter of my life, I leave the Light in very capable hands with Rob Vardon at the helm of the news division working with the exceptionally talented Ashley Mackin-Solomon and Elisabeth Frausto. Sarah Minihane is one of the most talented real estate marketing professionals I know, and Cheryl Troncellito and Jeff Rankin are experts at advising local businesses on growing their market share.

Without our loyal advertisers, the Light would not be able to provide La Jollans with complimentary copies mailed to your home, so please continue to patronize their businesses. Many thanks go to our postal carriers who deliver the paper to our mailboxes every week.

As I devote more time to expanding the La Jolla Community Foundation and making its streetscape plan a reality, I hope you will join me in making a difference in La Jolla through our pooled philanthropy. So while it’s Lights out for me, I will continue to endeavor to make La Jolla a better place for us all.