Our Readers Write: La Jolla cityhood, local schools

Let’s keep La Jolla in San Diego

Hats off to Vijay Roy, a La Jolla High School student who articulately argued to keep our community part of San Diego (“Here are reasons La Jolla should not form its own city,” Guest Commentary, July 6, La Jolla Light).

I, too, am from Wisconsin and witnessed the devastation to Milwaukee as suburbs declared themselves independent. With UC San Diego and the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in our community, we are an integral part of San Diego. Let’s keep it that way while fighting for a better share of city infrastructure spending, as we are a draw to the city’s tourism sector.

Kay Plantes

La Jolla should have its own school district

I am submitting a ballot proposal for the next regular, special or general ballot. The proposal, in summary, would create a separate La Jolla neighborhood-based school district from within the current San Diego Unified School District.

The ballot proposal would transition the currently very large urban school system to neighborhood-based and -governed schools. The phased transition would occur as soon as approved by the voters.

The boundaries of each reorganized new district would be determined by the voters. The voters would determine if the new districts shall be elementary only, include high schools or have the high schools unified with the community college system.

Each new school district would be governed by an independently elected school board.

John Stump

What’s on YOUR mind?

