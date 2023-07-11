Our Readers Write: Skimboarders at the beach

Give skimboarders their own part of the beach

I am a skimboarder in La Jolla and I think we should consider having dedicated sections of the beach for skimboarding.

Typically I skimboard at Windansea and Marine Street because the waves are huge and the shoreline is perfect for skimboarding. Over the past few years, I have noticed more and more skimboarders joining me, which is great. However, as it grows in popularity, it also becomes more dangerous to share the beach with other beach-goers.

At these beaches, the best skimboard spots are also the places where people like to swim and play. Skimboards can be very strong and sharp, and we run really fast toward the water with the boards in hand. If people walk right where I am skimboarding, there is a chance that we will run into each other and someone will get hurt.

Similar to surfing, skimboarders need a place to practice their sport without worrying about hurting somebody else or themselves.

We want to share the beach, and we should consider what they do in Laguna Beach. There are sections on the beach during certain times of the day that are dedicated to skimboarding. This would be an easy solution and would enable our growing group of skimboarders down here in La Jolla to enjoy our sport safely.

Benjamin Reikes

— — —

What’s on YOUR mind?

Letters published in the La Jolla Light express views from readers about community matters. Submissions of related photos also are welcome. Letters reflect the writers’ opinions and not necessarily those of the newspaper staff or publisher. Letters are subject to editing. To share your thoughts in this public forum, email them with your first and last names and city or neighborhood of residence to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com. You also can submit a letter online at lajollalight.com/submit-a-letter-to-the-editor. The deadline is 10 a.m. Monday for publication in that week’s paper. Letters without the writer’s name cannot be published. Letters from the same person are limited to one in a 30-day period. See the full policy at lajollalight.com/policy. ◆