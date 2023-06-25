Guest Commentary: Why should La Jolla be its own city? Let us count the reasons

The time for La Jolla to incorporate as its own city has, after many fits and starts, finally arrived. This incorporation as a city will help all involved — including the city of San Diego itself.

But hasn’t La Jolla been down this road before? It’s a fair question. And before even addressing the steps involved, a fair answer is required.

Yes, La Jolla has been here before, with the most recent example resulting in a rather dramatic denouement. But this time is different, in part because the newest iteration comprises a group of some of La Jolla’s most prominent residents. These are serious people with fundamentally sound plans for improving La Jolla and San Diego.

But what exactly are the plans for accomplishing what others have in the past failed to do? There are four steps, as recently reported [“Leaving San Diego?”— a series on potential La Jolla cityhood, April and May, La Jolla Light).

First, a formal proposal is to be submitted to the San Diego Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO). Second, a petition calling for incorporation must garner at least 25 percent of local registered voters. Third, LAFCO must approve the initiative. And perhaps most dauntingly of all, a vote showing that both a majority of La Jollans and the rest of San Diego (known as the dual-majority requirement) approve of La Jolla’s detachment.

There are at least three easily recognizable benefits to incorporation. A self-governed La Jolla will almost immediately improve public safety, cleanliness and entrepreneurialism. Incorporation will also allow La Jolla to contract independently for police, fire, water, wastewater, trash collection, etc. And autonomy will lead to a more robust and engaged electorate.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that smaller cities have a much easier time keeping up with street sweeping and police protection. This also is because burgeoning cities, such as San Diego, have an increasingly difficult time staying in touch with the “periphery.” Core services tend to be concentrated in and around the city center, not the outskirts. And if one spends any amount of time downtown, one sees instantly that even core services have atrophied almost to the point of nonexistence.

So if the city center is struggling to keep up with the strain of services, how can it possibly provide for places that are further afield? It strains credulity to believe that the city can continue to properly provide for all areas, especially in light of its perpetual pension obligations. Moreover, it’s been demonstrated that smaller cities typically offer incentives (like shorter commutes, talent retention and trailblazing opportunities) that make life as an entrepreneur exceedingly attractive.

If La Jolla can contract independently for police, fire, water, wastewater, trash collection, etc., these core services will be even more central to those who live and work in La Jolla.

Being a city doesn’t necessarily mean these services will immediately improve. Rather, it means accountability for bad service will increase. San Diego, like almost all cities, has found it difficult to retain top talent. Part of the reason, at least with respect to police officers, is that they are paid less than their colleagues in other cities. The average city of Coronado police officer, for instance, makes $7,147 a month, which is 27 percent above the national average.

The new city of La Jolla will contract with the San Diego Police Department or the county sheriff for a term to be decided by the new council of the city of Jolla.

But given the similarities between Coronado and La Jolla, there’s no reason to think La Jolla couldn’t offer comparable remuneration. And there’s little reason to believe that our crime rate wouldn’t be as low as Coronado’s (which has low violent and property crime statistics).

The third and final reason is that autonomy will lead to a greater sense of self-development. As psychologist Angela Duckworth said, “Autonomy is crucial for fostering passion.”

La Jolla is blessed with affluent and highly educated residents. But so many have learned to be helpless because of a lack of autonomy and agency. This saps passion because, in the end, the city of San Diego does what it’s going to do — notwithstanding the often contrary wishes of La Jollans. The stories of La Jollans backing a certain project, only to have the city of San Diego torpedo it, are legion. Why throw so much time and energy into a project, the thinking goes, when ultimately the work will be overlooked?

Having more control over final decisions will therefore lead to more empowerment, passion and participation. This, according to research by Georgetown University, means “individuals are likely to become more public-spirited, tolerant, knowledgeable and self-reflective than they would otherwise be.”

There are, to be sure, many challenges and roadblocks, not the least of which is the amount of mitigation payments that would have to be paid to the city of San Diego. But given the solid foundation of La Jolla’s property taxes, the nonstop tourism revenue and the seemingly solid political will to accomplish this, it likely isn’t insurmountable. And indeed, the money generated in La Jolla will be used to pay the city of San Diego any and all mitigation payments — i.e., it’s a mutual benefit.

The signs of disrepair and dysfunction are displayed on a depressingly regular basis. Having a city of La Jolla to address these issues will allow La Jollans to participate directly in the maintenance and upkeep of their own city. Pride of ownership. That’s ultimately what it comes down to.

“All we have to do to create the future,” author and consultant Peter Block said, “is to ... go from blame to ownership and from problem-solving to possibility.”

The incorporation movement at its core is therefore focused not on blame but possibility — positive possibilities and local solutions to local problems.

James Rudolph is a lawyer and a past president of the La Jolla Town Council. Trace Wilson is president of the Association for the City of La Jolla, the group leading the new effort to make La Jolla its own city. ◆